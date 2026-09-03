If you have followed this series, you already know the architecture of the injustice. Part 1 laid out why the United States case against Kim Dotcom and Megaupload was a legal house of cards — no criminal secondary infringement, no clean jurisdiction, DMCA compliance ignored, Hollywood’s fingerprints all over the 2012 raid. Parts 2 and 3 covered the extradition hammer: the August 2024 surrender order, the High Court rubber stamp, and a man who had already paid with a stroke, a wheelchair, and a wrecked family balance sheet.

This is Part 4. The facts have moved. The moral case has not.

On July 1, 2026, New Zealand’s Court of Appeal dismissed Kim’s latest challenge to the Justice Minister’s surrender order. The last domestic door is leave to the Supreme Court of New Zealand. That is a narrow door. After that, the only people who can still stop this are political: Wellington, and Washington.

Two days before I published a short note on X asking you to remember him in your prayers, I sat with Kim at his home in New Zealand. I’m back visiting the country until October. This is no longer a file I read. It is a man I have looked in the eye after fourteen years of this.

Regardless of your party, your tribe, or what you think of file-sharing in 2012 — the unnecessary prosecution and torment of Kim Dotcom for almost fifteen years is government overreach fused to a Hollywood lobby vendetta. We can argue about everything else. We should be able to agree on this.

What just happened in the courts

The Court of Appeal did not retry whether Megaupload was a pirate ship. It asked whether the Minister of Justice erred in law or fact when he signed the surrender warrant. The panel said no. It rejected the argument that a likely U.S. guidelines range of 30 to 150 years “shocks the conscience” of informed New Zealanders. It rejected the claim that co-defendants who took deals in 2022 created a duty to charge Kim in New Zealand instead. It ordered costs.

That is the legal posture as of September 2026: eligibility for extradition was settled years ago; the Minister’s surrender decision has now survived High Court and Court of Appeal review; Supreme Court leave is the remaining Kiwi appeal.

None of that answers the American question.

The American question is whether this indictment should still exist.

The law still does not add up — and it never did

I will not re-litigate every footnote from Part 1. The white paper by Robert Amsterdam and Ira P. Rothken, The United States vs. You (and Kim Dotcom), remains the clearest map of the wreckage. The core points have not aged out:

Secondary copyright infringement is not a federal crime. The Copyright Act creates civil and criminal liability for direct infringement. It does not make a cloud locker a racketeer because users stored files. Dowling v. United States (1985) is still the Supreme Court’s warning: only Congress invents new crimes. Congress never wrote “aiding user uploads” as a felony.

DMCA safe harbor was not a slogan. Megaupload used it. They processed takedown notices. They even gave major studios direct access to pull infringing links. Viacom v. YouTube (2013) said generalized knowledge that some users infringe does not strip a service of safe harbor.

Substantial non-infringing use still matters. Sony Betamax (1984) protected a machine because people used it for more than theft. Megaupload stored family photos, schoolwork, business archives. U.S. government and military personnel used it.

Jurisdiction was always the quiet scandal. Foreign company. No U.S. offices. Most users and servers offshore. Morrison v. National Australia Bank (2010): U.S. statutes do not rule the earth unless Congress says so.

Process was dirty from the first warrant. Files the FBI asked them to preserve were later spun as ignored takedowns. Ex parte seizures. GCSB illegal spying. Invalid raid warrants. Prime Minister’s apology. Data taken out of New Zealand in breach of local law.

The Hollywood civil case against him was terminated on March 16, 2023. The criminal case is the one that will not die.

Hollywood’s vendetta is not a vibe. It is the origin story.

After SOPA collapsed in 2012, the MPAA needed a scalp. Megaupload had already been branded a “notorious market.” Chris Dodd — then MPAA chief, longtime Biden Senate ally — turned the heat up. Helicopters. Dogs. A global freeze. A press narrative written before the first hearing. The case landed in the Eastern District of Virginia under a U.S. Attorney who had been a Biden aide.

The white paper’s phrase is the right one: state capture. You do not have to love Megaupload to see the principle. If a lobby can turn a civil copyright fight into a 14-year transnational manhunt, every cloud locker on earth is next.

The human cost is no longer theoretical

November 2024: stroke. Speech impaired. Memory holes. Balance so wrecked he has described feeling drunk in a body that has never been drunk. Wheelchair through a long stretch of rehab. He has fought — lost a huge amount of weight, worked with nurses and coaches, posted through the fog.

I have now sat with him more than once. The first visit was the larger-than-life innovator with a laugh that filled the room. This week’s visit was a father of six who is still funny, still sharp in flashes, and visibly paying for a case that should have been dismissed before his children finished growing up.

Fourteen years of this is the punishment. The trial would only be the second act.

Why this is urgent now

Three clocks are running.

Wellington. Supreme Court leave is discretionary. If it is refused, surrender mechanics start moving.

The body. Stroke recovery is not a straight line. A Virginia detention center is not a rehab ward.

Washington. This is an Obama-era trophy that survived Biden and now sits on a Trump DOJ desk. Declining to pursue, moving to dismiss, or recommending against extradition is not “soft on copyright.” It is a decision that the United States will not use felony statutes as a trade association’s enforcement arm.

A pardon, a declination, or a simple finding that this 2012 indictment is no longer in the interests of justice would end a saga that has already outlived the website, the civil case, and the health of the defendant.

Who he actually is

The 2012 press package was “pirate in a mansion.” The record is an entrepreneur who built a locker millions used for ordinary storage, who patented two-factor authentication and open-sourced it, and who has spent the back half of his adult life as a defendant instead of a builder.

You can dislike the old business model. That does not get you to: invalid warrants, a frozen family, ignored DMCA compliance, extraterritorial criminal law, and a stroke patient being told to board a plane toward a 30-to-150-year guidelines range.

That is not law and order. That is an example being made.

What I am asking you to do

This is not a fandom. It is a due-process test.

Read the record — Part 1 and Part 2 — not the 2012 press release. Share this past your usual tribe. The argument does not require agreement on Trump, Biden, or SOPA. It requires agreement that fourteen years is enough. Put it in front of people who can still stop it: White House counsel, DOJ leadership, the pardon office, New Zealand’s Prime Minister and Justice Minister. Pray for him if that is your language. I asked for that on X after I left his house. I am asking again.

Kim Dotcom is not a mascot. He is a test of whether the United States can admit a prosecution was born in a lobby and should die in an office.

I sat with him. I will not look away while the last door closes.

Stay vigilant.

— George