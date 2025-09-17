Hey folks, if you caught Part 1 of this series back in the spring, you know I laid it all out: Kim Dotcom's Megaupload saga isn't just a copyright spat—it's a full-blown legal dumpster fire, engineered by Hollywood heavyweights pulling strings in the Obama White House to crush a disruptor who dared give creators and fans a fair shake. We dove into the shaky law (shoutout to Dowling v. United States for proving secondary infringement ain't a crime), the jurisdictional nonsense (no U.S. soil, no U.S. grip, per Morrison v. National Australia Bank), and those spy-op raids that had New Zealand's PM eating crow. I even shared how a close friend and I, met with Kim at his “just south of Queenstown” estate a couple of years ago—the guy's a visionary with a laugh that fills a room, not some pirate king.

But damn, if the past few weeks haven't driven the final nail in this coffin of injustice. On September 10, 2025, New Zealand's High Court—Justice Karen Grau presiding—slammed the door on Kim's last shot at blocking extradition, ruling the August 2024 surrender warrant "lawful" and tossing his judicial review like yesterday's headlines. No procedural fouls, no irrationality from Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith, they say. Just pack your bags, Mr. Dotcom—you're Virginia-bound for a trial that's been marinating since the Obama era—but smells like payback.

Thirteen years of appeals, asset freezes that gutted a family, and now this? It's not justice; it's a slow-motion execution of due process.

The Health Angle: Extraditing a Man on Death's Doorstep

Let's start here, because if there's one thing that turns my stomach more than political hit jobs, it's kicking a guy when he's down—wheelchair and all. Remember that stroke Kim suffered last November? The one that has severely affected his memory, locked half his body in limbo, and turned a once-larger-than-life entrepreneur into someone who needs help just tying his shoes? His lawyers begged the court to hit pause: Extradite him now, and you're shipping a ticking time bomb across the Pacific, where U.S. prisons aren't exactly spas with stroke rehab wings. International law—think Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights, echoed in UN human rights standards—screams against this kind of cruelty. But nope. The High Court nodded at the humanitarian red flags but waved them off, saying Uncle Sam promised medical care stateside. Promised. Like that's worth the paper it's not printed on.

I've seen Kim's resilience up close—that spark hasn't dimmed, but his body's betraying him after years of stress from this farce. Freezing his millions meant no private care, no buffer against the grind. And for what? A case built on "evidence" from a raid where cops trampled his rights, spied illegally (GCSB, anyone?), and seized assets ex parte—no defense allowed, straight-up Fifth Amendment vibes. Page 45 of that Amsterdam-Rothken white paper I flagged in Part 1 nails it:

This violates every shred of due process. Extraditing a frail man to face a kangaroo court? That's not law enforcement; that's elder abuse with a badge.

Biden's Hollywood Shadow: The Puppet Masters Pull the Strings, Again

Fast-forward to today, and the rot hasn't cleared—it's metastasized. This push feels like Act II of the same play: Joe Biden, then-VP under Obama, greenlighting the FBI's 2012 sledgehammer on Megaupload at the MPAA's whisper.

Remember how the Motion Picture Association branded Kim's site a "notorious market" in their annual report? That wasn't organic outrage; it was a hit list post-SOPA flop, with Biden's office hosting MPAA brass for "strategy sessions" (check the leaked emails from 2012, buried in FOIA dumps).

Neil MacBride—Biden's ex-aide—gets slotted as U.S. Attorney for Virginia, the very district handpicking this circus? Coincidence? Please.

It's state capture, page 20 of the white paper spells it out: Hollywood donors (think $10M+ bundles from studio execs) greasing wheels to protect their IP fiefdom.

And now, with Goldsmith signing off, the machine churns on. Kim's team dropped a bombshell in their review filing: Fresh evidence of FBI misrepresentation in the original warrants, omitting Megaupload's DMCA compliance logs that could've tanked the case from jump. But the court? Crickets. This isn't about piracy; it's about precedent. Nail Kim, and every Dropbox clone, every indie creator sharing files, gets the Dotcom treatment. TorrentFreak's got the receipts— this ruling's already chilling tech innovation Down Under.

The Law Still Doesn't Add Up—And It Never Will

If Part 1 was the foundation, this is the crack running through it. Sony Betamax (1984) blessed VCRs for "time-shifting"—Megaupload was that on steroids, with 95% legit traffic per their audits. Dowling gutted secondary liability as a felony hook. No U.S. nexus? Omni Capital says jurisdiction's a no-go. Yet here we are, shipping a foreigner across oceans because Virginia feels salty. The High Court's dodge? "That's for the U.S. courts to sort." Translation: We've done our dirty work; good luck in the lion's den.

In a Nutshell: Why This Travesty Demands a Reckoning

Health Horror : Stroke-ravaged and wheelchair-bound, Kim's extradition flouts basic humanity—UN standards be damned.

Political Poison : Biden's Hollywood quid pro quo lives on, with FBI dirty tricks echoing 2012's illegal raid apology.

Legal Laugh Riot : Flawed warrants, ignored precedents— the case crumbles under its own weight.

Bigger Picture: This greenlights global overreach, scaring off innovators while Big Content laughs to the bank.

Folks, Kim Dotcom isn't just a man; he's a symbol of what happens when power bows to donors over due process. I've watched this erode him from a force of nature to a fighter clinging by threads— and it breaks my heart.

If the U.S. has a shred of integrity left, drop the charges. New Zealand? Recall that warrant before you stain your hands further.

If the U.S. has a shred of integrity left, drop the charges. New Zealand? Recall that warrant before you stain your hands further.

