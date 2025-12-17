Hey folks, if you’ve been following this series since Part 1 back in the spring—where I broke down the legal house of cards built against Kim Dotcom, from the bogus secondary infringement claims (shoutout to Dowling v. United States for shutting that down) to Hollywood’s puppet strings on the Obama-Biden crew— and then Part 2 in September, when New Zealand’s High Court rubber-stamped his extradition like it was no big deal, even as Kim fights from a wheelchair post-stroke... well, buckle up. Today, we’re diving into explosive territory that ties it all together: a confidential draft witness statement from Kim himself, detailing his interactions with a DNC insider he believes was the murdered Seth Rich. This isn’t just about Megaupload anymore; it’s about exposing the Deep State’s vendetta against anyone who threatens their narrative.

I’ve had the privilege of meeting Kim at his Glenorchy estate a couple of years back— the man’s a tech pioneer, inventor of two-factor authentication, and a fighter who’s been dragged through 13 years of hell for daring to disrupt Big Content. But this affidavit? It’s a game-changer. It shows why his prosecution was always political, why the Russia hoax was a smokescreen, and why President Trump needs to issue a full presidential pardon—now— to right this wrong and let Kim spill the beans without fear.

Thirteen years of raids, freezes, and now extradition looming? Add in a stroke that could’ve been avoided without the stress, and it’s clear: This is personal. The Deep State doesn’t want Kim in a U.S. courtroom; they want him silenced.

The Affidavit: Kim’s “Will Say” Statement on Seth Rich

This document— a strictly confidential draft witness statement prepared around the time of the Mueller investigation— lays out Kim’s firsthand account of communications with a Twitter user known as “panda,” whom he later learned was Seth Rich, the DNC data analyst tragically murdered in 2016. Kim swears under oath (or would have) to the details, and it’s damning for the narrative that Russia “hacked” the DNC emails. Instead, it points to an inside job— one that Kim inadvertently facilitated by connecting “panda” to a WikiLeaks source.

Key revelations from the statement:

The Initial Contact (December 2014) : Right after Kim announced his plans to launch the Internet Party in the U.S. via Twitter, “panda” reached out, expressing interest in helping with voter analytics. Panda revealed he was a DNC data analyst, sympathetic to Kim’s Megaupload fight, and embarrassed by how the U.S. government had targeted him— likely at Hollywood’s behest.

Shifting to Encrypted Chat : Kim, paranoid about U.S. surveillance (remember the illegal GCSB spying we covered in Part 1?), moved the convo to Jabber. They discussed corruption in U.S. politics, corporate influence, and Panda’s access to “sensitive data” about the Democrats that could damage them. Panda offered it unprompted, sounding disillusioned.

Kim’s Suspicion and the WikiLeaks Handoff : Kim smelled a trap— this was during his extradition battles, with the U.S. pushing to revoke his bail and seize assets. He didn’t bite but, believing in transparency, connected Panda to a hacker contact named “loot,” whom he knew as a WikiLeaks source. After that, Kim bowed out, deleted everything, and even destroyed his computer to avoid any blowback.

Post-Leaks Confirmation : Kim predicted WikiLeaks would hammer Hillary Clinton in a 2015 Bloomberg interview— based on his Panda interactions. On November 5, 2016, he texted what he believed was Bill Clinton’s number: “Tell H I did it. Kim Dotcom.” Not that he hacked anything— just that he knew about the leaks and played a minor role in the handoff.

Learning of Seth Rich’s Death : Loot later told Kim that Panda was Seth Rich, who’d been shot. Loot “retired” from hacking, spooked. Kim believes Rich provided (or gave access to) the DNC info leaked to WikiLeaks.

Why Speak Out?: Kim offered this info to the DOJ a year prior (around 2017), willing to testify, but they ghosted him. He respected the Rich family’s grief but felt compelled to come forward, as the evidence was relevant to investigations like Mueller’s.

This isn’t some wild theory; it’s Kim’s sworn account, backed by timelines that predate the leaks. And remember, in 2017, Kim publicly teased this knowledge, offering to testify if granted safe passage. The family dismissed it as “ridiculous,” but the Mueller probe should’ve chased it down. Instead? Crickets. Why? Because it nukes the Russia collusion fairy tale that justified spying on Trump and fueled years of witch hunts.

How This Ties to Kim’s Persecution: The Political Vendetta Exposed

Let’s connect the dots, folks. Kim’s Megaupload shutdown in 2012? Orchestrated by Biden’s DOJ, with U.S. Attorney Neil MacBride (Biden’s former aide) leading the charge in Virginia. The MPAA— Hollywood’s attack dogs— labeled Megaupload a “notorious market” after SOPA flopped, and Dodd (MPAA head) threatened to cut Obama-Biden campaign funds unless they cracked down. As we detailed in Parts 1 and 2, this was “state capture” at its finest: Donors buying prosecutions.

Now, layer in the Seth Rich angle. If Kim’s right— and his pre-leak predictions suggest he is— the DNC “hack” was an inside leak, not Russian meddling. That means the entire Mueller circus, the FISA abuses, the impeachments... all built on sand. Kim, already a thorn in Hollywood’s side (tied to Democrats), becomes a bigger threat: He could testify to the real source of the leaks, embarrassing the Deep State and validating Trump’s “hoax” claims.

No wonder they’ve dragged out his extradition for over a decade, freezing assets, raiding his home, and ignoring his health crisis. His November 2024 stroke— causing memory loss, speech issues, and mobility problems— should’ve halted this inhumane process under international human rights standards (Article 3 of the European Convention, UN norms). But as of September 2025, New Zealand’s courts waved it off, and the U.S. promises “medical care” like that’s reassuring in a federal pen.

This affidavit proves Kim’s case is political payback. He didn’t hack the DNC— he facilitated transparency. In a just world, that’s whistleblower protection, not extradition. (This is the NEXUS.)

In a Nutshell: Why a Presidential Pardon is the Only Fix

Exposes the Hoax : Kim’s testimony could dismantle the Russia narrative, vindicating Trump and revealing Deep State lies.

Humanitarian Imperative : Post-stroke, extradition is cruel— pardon him to let him recover in peace.

Legal Sham : No jurisdiction (Morrison v. National Australia Bank), no crime (Dowling), due process violations galore (illegal raids, asset grabs).

Political Payback : Hollywood-Democrat ties fueled this; a pardon cuts the strings.

Bigger Stakes: Freeing Kim protects innovators from global overreach and encourages truth-tellers.

President Trump: You’ve called out the hoaxes. Kim’s got the receipts on one of the biggest. Pardon him preemptively— drop the charges, halt extradition, and bring him stateside as a witness, not a prisoner. DOJ, House committees: Investigate this affidavit. It’s time to end the saga and expose the rot.

What do you think, George News crew? Is this the smoking gun that flips the script? Stay vigilant. —George, The Based Dev