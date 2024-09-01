It’s 7.10 pm ET, (at the time of writing) on Saturday, and Joe Biden is still AWOL as pResident. Another day at the beach, for “Genocide Joe”!

From the WH daily ‘pooler’ earlier today, just before 4 pm ET:

President Biden got back in his car at 3:54 PM. He paused briefly before getting in and driving away. Asked if he had any comment on the Middle East he said “not now,” but suggested he might speak later after 5:30 Mass. Asked if he was excited to campaign with the vice president, he said “I am.”

The world burns, and the country bleeds, but here at ‘The GEORGE HQ’, we promise, to continue to work, for “you the people”.

Right now, even though we’re thousands of miles away from from where we would rather be, we couldn’t be happier. (We’re out of the continental U.S. / jurisdiction, until well after the elections)

Yes, the clouds of doom do linger, but there’s sunlight behind them, and many days of prosperity lie ahead of us.

This Substack post is not related to the Biden Story we have planned, but it’s connected. All we can say is GOD BLESS THE WHISTLEBLOWER!

For years the CCP has stolen our IP, they’ve spied on us, taken hundreds of thousands of hectares of land from farm owners, and manipulated our country through dirty politicians, and questionable business deals which makes us as publishers, all the more determined to push “SEND TO ALL”!

Thanks to a very brave INSIDER, we, along with a few other publishers, have access to a trove of data, directly from the CCP’s BHR. (Bohai Harvest)

While we’re yet to decide what happens next, (for many obvious reasons), we’re going to give you a quick glimpse into “Aladdin’s Cave” of digital treasures.

BHR Management Email Trove, as provided by an Asian whistleblower, in mid-2023.

This is just a small handful of the total tranche of emails. These addresses have been in the public domain since the creation of the company. The video below was an early ‘proof-of-access’ sent to us by the whistleblower in early-to-mid-2023. Cultural music has been added to help calm those, who may be watching from China.

Almost half a million raw email files, including all attachments -including those from Devon Archer and Hunter Biden’s accounts.

Here’s a small, randomly chosen set of documents we’ve picked out. For the folder download link, click the image above or here: https://drive.proton.me/urls/6J0Z8V20YW#J9BKgxV3N2gp - note: You’re able to scan first, within the ‘Proton Drive’ page, before downloading.

A set of randomly chosen files, taken from the BHR trove of whistleblower leaked documents and emails

The Chinese were exceptional at keeping everything that was sent and received, stored on their local “263” servers. Even when emails were purged from devices, they remained on site for years! In fact, according to our whistleblower, it was the sole purpose for ‘setting up’ email accounts for the expats within the company. —but that sword cuts both ways, as you’re now witnessing!

Stay tuned folks! ~GEORGE and Team

Please note: This is the START of a long series of releases we have planned over the coming weeks.

The Biden Family and Friends ‘conversations’ are on the backburner while we work out the ‘legalities’ of it all.