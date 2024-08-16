“After an old email address was made public through the laptop, Hunter Biden reportedly became the target of a campaign from imposters and pranksters who have contacted his associates and family members using spoofing methods to make it appear as if texts and calls were coming from him. “People call from an old email of mine, using internet service, and it will register like as if I called,” he told the Beast. “They could text you an SMS text from that email, and it will pop up as a valid email. It’ll look like it’s actually from me.””

That was Hunter Biden, in an interview with The Daily Beast, on May 19, 2024.

The first White House wedding with a president’s granddaughter as the bride, and the first one ever on the South Lawn, occurred on November 19th, 2022.

Naomi Biden and Peter Neal exchanged “I do’s” during a chilly late-morning ceremony with close family and VIP guests.

The South Portico of the White House, facing the (south) lawn and the Washington Monument in the distance, was decorated with wreaths and garlands of white flowers. There was no tent, and guests had begun arriving hours before the ceremony.

The fact that the public was kept from seeing the festivities held on the grounds of ‘The People’s House’, came as no surprise. Naomi Biden and Neal decided to keep journalists out, and instead, opted to sell the story, exclusively to VOGUE. —that’s the Biden Crime Family for you!

The night before, on November 18th, Joe Biden had gone to bed early. (as he usually does every night) When he checked his ‘family and friends’ blue iPhone 12 Pro Max later the following morning, he noticed he had a missed call from his son, Hunter at 11:35 pm the night before. —he made a mental note to call him back.

After breakfast, the bride's grandfather was pacing upstairs in the Residence with an aide, when he thought he felt a vibration in his front jacket pocket —the inside left breast pocket to be exact. One of his two phones was silently ringing.

It was a false alarm, but it reminded him to call his son back.

It was 10:22 am ET, when he called Hunter but the call went to voice mail.

The “converations” we held over the following two years, will reveal much about the american first family.

Coming Soon exclusive to GEORGE NEWS:

What: The Ultimate Humiliation of the Biden Crime Family —infiltration.

When: Over the coming weeks, once we have assurances that any blowback on us, from a weaponized Biden DOJ or any 3L is inconsequential.

We know how Joe Biden retaliates against those who threaten his “Family Business”, and we have to take all the legal precautions we can. —Our friends at Marco Polo 501c3 and Kim Dotcom know this all too well.

If you have friends or family who haven’t checked us out yet, please let them know, that they have until Saturday, 17th August, 2024, at 11:59pmET, to use this promotion. (many people requested an extension due to missed email notifications) We have to run this as a paid subscriber-only series, to asses any possible risks by those coming here for the wrong reasons.

We’ve extended our 20% OFF, a yearly subscription, until Aug 17.

For The Biden Crime Family to call this an “embarrassment” will be the understatement of the century

~GEORGE