The Daily Beast: On May 19, 2024

“After an old email address was made public through the laptop, Hunter Biden reportedly became the target of a campaign from imposters and pranksters who have contacted his associates and family members using spoofing methods to make it appear as if texts and calls were coming from him. “People call from an old email of mine, using internet service, and it will register like as if I called,” he told the Beast. “They could text you an SMS text from that email, and it will pop up as a valid email. It’ll look like it’s actually from me.”” - Robert Hunter Biden, The “First Son Child”

Here’s a quick ‘refresher’ on Phillpa Horan, and her affiliation with the “The First Child”, Hunter Biden, and why we’re interested in her so much.

You’ll recall, that Hunter was on a phone call with Ms. Horan, on Dec 3rd, 2018. He recorded and saved that call on his iPhone, and later backed it up onto his now abandoned laptop.

You can read the transcribed (by MarcoPolo501c3) call here, or you can listen to it below.

On January 5th, 2023 at 4:04 pm ET, Phillipa Horan received a series of texts:

The first was a meme video labeled, “STREAKER OF THE HOUSE”, showing “The First Child”, Hunter Biden, stripping naked, and running into the ocean for a quick dip.

The accompanying text said, “These memes are getting ridiculous! *laughing emoji face*”

The short 8-sec meme video by Machiavelli Memez was followed up by:

“Oh well, all press is good press! (I’m assuming you got this too already?)”

Phillipa Horan replies almost immediately, at 4:07 pm ET:

“Jesus no”, “oh god”, “I’m so anxious all the time…”

“…I’ve had so many creepy people contacting me and appearing in my life” “I hadn’t seen that”, replies Phillipa, to “not-Hunter”.

“Pops got it first, forwarded to me..and when I opened up my phone I saw I had it sent to me 9 time via my other email address. I’m just focusing on my art rn *praying hands*”, says “not-Hunter” to Ms. Horan.

Phillipa then proudly sends, “not-Hunter”, a picture of her latest artwork —a green abstract sculpture of sorts, made with ‘Mycelium’.

The image that she sent, was taken on October 21st, 2022 —saved and stored on her blue Apple iPhone 12, for special moments such as this, between friends.

A beautiful art piece by British Artist, Phillpa Horan, image taken October 21st, 2022.

Phillipa Horan tries calling “not-Hunter”, and leaves a voice message. —the messages pick up again a few weeks later.

TO BE CONTINUED..

If you missed our First (of many to come) Story in the “not-Hunter” Series, read about the very eager CNN Douglas Brinkley here:

Two years of this —we call it, “a little bit of trolling”.