In September 2024, GEORGE NEWS brought you one of our most-read investigations: a Chinese Communist Party whistleblower delivering a direct blow to BHR Partners — the private equity firm tied to Hunter Biden and broader elite networks. We highlighted alleged email server leaks on a Chinese “263” server, Hunter’s board role and equity stake, the 2013 Air Force Two trip where then-Vice President Joe Biden met BHR CEO Jonathan Li, and the troubling pattern of access and influence with Chinese entities.

Today, we revisit that story in greater detail. Hunter Biden is now active on Substack (@hunterbiden), sharing his own perspective. This makes it the right moment to lay out the documented timeline and what has (and hasn’t) changed according to the public record.

The Core of the 2024 Whistleblower Revelations — Expanded

Our reporting centered on BHR Partners (Bohai Harvest RST Equity Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd.), a China-backed private equity firm. Key established facts include:

December 2013 : BHR was formed with registered capital of approximately 30 million RMB (roughly $4.87 million at the time). It was controlled by Bohai Industrial Investment Fund, with significant backing from the state-owned Bank of China. The firm focused on mergers, acquisitions, and investments in state-owned enterprises.

December 4, 2013 : Then-Vice President Joe Biden traveled to China on Air Force Two with his son Hunter. During the trip, Hunter Biden arranged a meeting between his father and BHR CEO Jonathan Li. Photos from the trip later surfaced showing Joe Biden with Hunter and BHR executives, including Jonathan Li and managing partner Ming Xue.

Hunter Biden’s Role : He served as a director on BHR’s board (initially described by his representatives as an unpaid position). In October 2017 — after Joe Biden’s vice presidency ended — Hunter (through his company Skaneateles LLC) invested approximately $420,000–$485,000 to acquire a 10% equity stake in BHR. House Oversight Committee records document specific wires, including a $250,000 transfer from Jonathan Li and Tan Ling, and a $10,000 wire from a BHR employee, with addresses linked to Biden family properties.

Business Activity: BHR grew rapidly, managing over $1.7–2.1 billion in assets under management by the mid-2010s. It participated in deals such as investments in Chinese energy and chemical companies. One notable transaction involved helping a Chinese company pursue a major cobalt mine acquisition.

The CCP whistleblower claims centered on the impact of these arrangements on what was described as the “Biden Crime Family” network, along with leaks involving a Chinese server. These details aligned with the broader pattern of questions GEORGE NEWS has covered regarding elite financial entanglements.

Above: Context from the 2013 China trip involving Joe Biden and Hunter Biden (publicly circulated images from the period).

Where Things Stand Now — Expanded Legal & Business Timeline

Hunter Biden’s post-White House chapter includes several documented developments:

2023–2024 Legal Proceedings : Appointed special counsel investigated tax and gun-related matters. Hunter was convicted in June/July 2024 on three federal felony gun charges (lying about drug use on a firearm form and related counts). In September 2024, he pleaded guilty to nine federal tax charges (three felonies and six misdemeanors) related to failure to pay taxes on millions in income.

Pardon : In late 2024/early 2025, p R esident Joe Biden issued a full and unconditional pardon to his son Hunter for the federal offenses.

2025 Disbarments : Hunter was disbarred by the District of Columbia Bar and the Connecticut Bar Association following the convictions.

Financial & Personal Status : Reports have described ongoing financial pressures, including significant legal fees, lower-than-expected memoir sales, and other personal challenges. Hunter has described periods of “homelessness” after losing housing in the 2025 Palisades Fire.

BHR Status: Hunter resigned from the BHR board years earlier (announced intent in 2019). His 10% stake was held through Skaneateles LLC. Public corporate updates on BHR’s current holdings, distributions, or operations since then have been limited. The historical financial flows and board involvement remain part of the congressional record.

Oversight Committee Releases Biden Family Influence Peddling Timeline - United States House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform

Above: Example of the detailed Biden family influence peddling timeline released by the House Oversight Committee (public document).

Elite Networks and Transparency — Expanded

The whistleblower’s claims in 2024 raised serious, documented questions about how foreign capital and influence networks intersect with U.S. political families. House Oversight Committee investigations produced extensive timelines, bank records, and witness statements detailing wires, meetings, and business structures involving BHR and related entities.

Key patterns highlighted in the public record include:

Use of multiple LLCs and associates to facilitate transactions.

Timing of meetings and investments relative to Joe Biden’s vice presidential role.

Limited transparency around returns or ongoing involvement after the initial stake purchase.

Media coverage of these specific China-related dealings has often been selective or limited compared to other stories. GEORGE NEWS has consistently focused on primary documents and timelines rather than partisan narratives. The core principle remains: full transparency benefits the public, regardless of the individuals or administrations involved.

Final-Biden-Charts-02 - United States House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform

Above: Publicly released Oversight Committee chart illustrating payment flows connected to Biden family associates and Chinese entities (example of the level of detail in the investigations).

Key Timeline Summary (for quick reference)

Dec 2013 : BHR formed; Joe Biden meets Jonathan Li on Air Force Two trip.

2014 : Hunter and associate invest ~$485k into BHR.

Oct 2017 : Hunter acquires 10% stake via Skaneateles LLC (post-vice presidency)

2019 : Hunter announces intent to step down from BHR board amid scrutiny. Devon Archer arranges for Elon Musk’s attorney, Alex Spiro to replace him.

2023–2024 : Federal investigations, trials, and convictions.

Late 2024/early 2025 : Presidential pardon.

2025 : Disbarments in D.C. and Connecticut.

2026: Hunter active on Substack and X (@hunterbiden); limited new public updates on BHR operations.

The whistleblower’s claims in 2024 shone a light on BHR and these networks. The public record has grown with court outcomes, congressional documents, and Hunter Biden’s own recent platform activity — yet many original questions about transparency and accountability persist.

Special note to @hunterbiden: Since you’re now active on Substack sharing your perspective, readers benefit from seeing the full documented record alongside it. The public deserves maximum transparency on these matters.