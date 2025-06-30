Folks, buckle up. We’re diving into a story that exposes the rotten underbelly of political prosecutions, special-interest cronyism, and the weaponization of the justice system. You’ve heard about Devon Archer (Hunter Biden’s ex-business partner) who just got a full presidential pardon from President Trump on December 23, 2024. Archer was nailed for a $60 million fraud scheme, yet he’s walking free. Now, let’s talk about Kim Dotcom, the Megaupload founder, who’s been hunted by the U.S. government for over a decade, thanks to none other than Joe Biden and his Hollywood pals. If Archer’s pardon is legit, then Dotcom’s case screams for the same justice. Here’s why.

Devon Archer: Guilty, Pardoned, and a Political Football

Let’s start with Archer. The guy was convicted in 2018 for orchestrating a scam that fleeced investors, including a Native American tribe, out of over $60 million. The DOJ laid it out clear as day: Archer and his cronies peddled fake tribal bonds, pocketed the cash, and left victims holding the bag. Securities fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy—the works. A jury found him guilty, and the Second Circuit slapped down his appeal in 2020. He was sentenced to a year in prison and ordered to cough up millions in restitution.

Sounds like an open-and-shut case, right? But here’s the kicker: Trump pardoned him, citing Archer’s testimony about Hunter Biden’s shady dealings and claiming the Biden DOJ targeted him for political revenge. Archer got a fair trial, legal representation, and every chance to fight his case. Yet, despite proven guilt and real victims, he’s off the hook. Keep that in mind as we pivot to Dotcom.

Kim Dotcom: A Witch Hunt Driven by Biden and Hollywood

Now, let’s talk about Kim Dotcom. If you think Archer’s case smells fishy, Dotcom’s is a full-blown dumpster fire. Back in 2012, the U.S. government, under then-Vice President Joe Biden, launched “Operation Debut”—a Hollywood-style raid on Dotcom’s New Zealand home. Helicopters, armed agents, attack dogs—the works. Why? Because Dotcom ran Megaupload, a cloud storage service that let millions store files online, from family photos to business docs. Sure, some users uploaded pirated movies, but that’s where the story gets twisted.

The DOJ hit Dotcom and Megaupload with a 72-page indictment, charging them with racketeering, money laundering, and criminal copyright infringement. They called it a “Mega Conspiracy,” painting Dotcom as a pirate kingpin who cost Hollywood $500 million. Sounds damning, right? Except the case is a house of cards built on lies, legal overreach, and Biden’s cozy ties to the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA).

Here’s the truth they don’t want you to know:

No Crime Exists : The feds are trying to nail Dotcom for “secondary copyright infringement”—holding him liable for what users did on his platform. Guess what? That’s not a crime in U.S. law. The Supreme Court’s clear: only Congress can create new crimes, and they haven’t touched this one. Dotcom’s Megaupload followed the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), yanking down infringing files when asked and even letting Hollywood studios delete links directly. No willful intent, no crime.

Jurisdictional Farce : Megaupload was a Hong Kong based company with no U.S. offices or agents. The U.S. can’t legally serve them a summons under Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 4. Plus, 90% of their users were overseas, and U.S. copyright law doesn’t apply extraterritorially. The feds are basically trying to colonize the global internet. Sound American to you?

Due Process? What’s That? : The DOJ seized Megaupload’s assets—servers, domains, everything—without a hearing, wiping out the company overnight. Millions of legit users, including 15,634 U.S. military personnel , lost their data. The feds lied in warrant applications, claiming Dotcom ignored infringing files when he was actually cooperating with an FBI probe. Oh, and New Zealand cops illegally spied on him, used invalid warrants, and shipped his data to the U.S. against their own laws. This isn’t justice; it’s piracy.

Biden’s Hollywood Puppet Show: The white paper by Robert Amsterdam and Ira Rothken lays it bare: this was a “contract prosecution” orchestrated by Biden and MPAA boss Chris Dodd, old Senate buddies. The MPAA, representing Hollywood’s big studios, labeled Dotcom a threat and pushed the FBI to investigate in 2010. When Congress killed the Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA) in 2012, Biden delivered Megaupload’s head on a platter to keep Hollywood’s campaign cash flowing. Dodd even threatened to cut off Obama’s re-election funds if they didn’t play ball. That’s not law enforcement; that’s state capture.

Archer vs. Dotcom: A Tale of Two Justices

Let’s stack these cases side by side and see who’s more deserving of a pardon:

Guilt and Harm : Archer : Guilty as sin. Defrauded a tribe and investors out of $60 million. Real victims, real losses, and a court-ordered $60 million restitution bill. Dotcom : No proven guilt. No trial, no conviction, just allegations based on a made-up crime. Megaupload’s shutdown screwed over millions of users, not Hollywood’s bottom line. If Archer’s deliberate fraud gets a pass, Dotcom’s unproven “crime” shouldn’t even be in court.

Fairness of Process : Archer : Got a jury trial, appeals, the whole nine yards. His pardon came despite due process, hinting at political shenanigans in his prosecution. Dotcom : Denied a hearing, had his company obliterated, and can’t even fund a defense because his assets are frozen. Illegal spying and lies in court filings make this a kangaroo court. If Archer’s fair trial doesn’t block a pardon, Dotcom’s travesty demands one.

Political Strings : Archer : Pardoned because Trump saw him as a Biden DOJ scapegoat, tied to Hunter’s scandals. Politics played a role, and Trump stepped in. Dotcom : Hunted by Biden to appease Hollywood donors. The MPAA’s grip on D.C. is textbook corruption—lobbying, threats, and a DOJ doing their bidding. If Archer’s pardon fights political targeting, Dotcom’s case is the poster child.

Big Picture : Archer : His fraud hurt a specific group. The pardon doesn’t undo the harm but lets him walk. Dotcom : Megaupload’s takedown killed a tech innovator, hurt millions of users, and chilled internet freedom. A pardon could strike a blow for innovation and against corporate overreach.



Why Dotcom Deserves Trump’s Mercy

President Trump, you’ve shown you’re not afraid to use your pardon power to right wrongs. Archer’s case proves you’ll stand up to a weaponized DOJ. Kim Dotcom’s fight is your fight—against the same deep-state cronies and special interests that tried to kneecap your presidency. Here’s why Dotcom deserves your clemency:

He’s Innocent Under U.S. Law: Secondary copyright infringement isn’t a crime. Dotcom followed the DMCA, cooperated with the FBI, and ran a legit business. The DOJ’s legal theory is a fantasy cooked up to please Hollywood. The Process Was a Sham: No hearing, no jurisdiction, no fairness. The feds lied, cheated, and stole Dotcom’s livelihood. New Zealand’s own courts called their actions illegal. This isn’t America’s justice system; it’s a mob hit. Biden’s Fingerprints Are Everywhere: The white paper nails it—Joe Biden and Chris Dodd turned the DOJ into Hollywood’s muscle. This was about campaign cash, not justice. You’ve called out Biden’s corruption before; here’s your chance to expose it. It’s Bigger Than Dotcom: This case threatens the internet itself. If the U.S. can shut down foreign companies and seize global assets over shaky claims, no one’s safe. A pardon sends a message: America respects innovation, sovereignty, and freedom. Human Rights Matter: Dotcom’s lost his property, his reputation, and his freedom to travel, all without a trial. International courts have slapped down similar abuses in terrorism cases. If suspected terrorists get due process, shouldn’t an entrepreneur?

Wake Up, America

This isn’t just about Kim Dotcom. It’s about whether we let D.C.’s elite and their corporate buddies rewrite the rules to crush anyone who challenges their power. The MPAA wanted Megaupload dead, and Biden delivered. Now, Dotcom’s fighting for his life in New Zealand, while Archer’s sipping coffee as a free man. If that doesn’t scream double standards, what does?

President Trump, you’ve got the power to fix this. A pardon for Kim Dotcom would expose the rot in our system, protect the internet from government overreach, and show the world America’s back in the business of fairness. Readers, it’s time to make noise. Share this story, hit up social media, and let the White House know: if Devon Archer gets a second chance, Kim Dotcom deserves one too.

Stay sharp, stay free, and keep digging for the truth.