Trump cabinet meeting 02.26.2025

Overview:

The cabinet meeting highlighted the administration's success in its first month, including a significant reduction in illegal border crossings and a major agreement with Russia and Ukraine. The U.S. is investing $350 billion compared to Europe's $100 billion, with a focus on recouping costs. The discussion also covered the DOJ's efforts to cut $1 trillion in spending, addressing fraud, and the introduction of the Trump Gold Card to attract high-skilled immigrants. The conversation touched on the need for peace in Ukraine, the impact of fentanyl on U.S. deaths, and the potential for tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and the EU.