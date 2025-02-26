Trump cabinet meeting 02.26.2025

Overview:
The cabinet meeting highlighted the administration's success in its first month, including a significant reduction in illegal border crossings and a major agreement with Russia and Ukraine. The U.S. is investing $350 billion compared to Europe's $100 billion, with a focus on recouping costs. The discussion also covered the DOJ's efforts to cut $1 trillion in spending, addressing fraud, and the introduction of the Trump Gold Card to attract high-skilled immigrants. The conversation touched on the need for peace in Ukraine, the impact of fentanyl on U.S. deaths, and the potential for tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and the EU.
Action Items
Elon Musk to provide an update on the "DOGE" initiative to find $1 trillion in savings across the government.
Secretary of Agriculture to provide a chart showing the increase in egg prices under the previous administration.
Review federal employees who have not responded to the verification email and determine next steps, including potential termination.
Investigate the sale of U.S. military equipment left behind in Afghanistan and pursue efforts to recover it.
Explore options for U.S. support or involvement in a potential European peacekeeping effort in Ukraine, once a peace deal is reached.
Elon Musk gives remarks:
"I actually just call myself humble tech support here because this is actually almost a literal description of the work DOGE is doing... The overall goal here with the DOGE team is to help address the enormous deficit." —watch here
Share this post