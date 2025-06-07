POTUS spoke to the press on AF1 at 5:23 pm and fielded questions on Elon Musk, Abrego-Garcia (deferred to DOJ), the mega bill, Russia-Ukraine, Iran, China, and the Fed chair for about 12 minutes.

The President emphasized the importance of fairness in contract cancellations and praised the recent stock market performance. He highlighted the success of his administration's economic policies, including tariff revenue and job creation. The conversation also touched on international relations, particularly with China, Russia, and India, and the potential impact of Ukraine drone strikes. The President mentioned his plans for Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, and his thoughts on future Fed chair appointments.

###