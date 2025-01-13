Tom Hurndall was a British photographer, peace activist, and student of photography at Manchester Metropolitan University. He became known for his involvement with the International Solidarity Movement (ISM), an organization focused on nonviolent resistance to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.
Hurndall traveled to the Middle East in early 2003, initially joining the "human shields" in Iraq before the invasion, and later moved to Jordan to help with medical aid for Iraqi refugees. His journey then took him to the Gaza Strip, where he aimed to document the living conditions of Palestinians under occupation.
On April 11, 2003, in Rafah, Gaza, Tom Hurndall was shot in the head by an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) sniper while he was attempting to rescue Palestinian children from gunfire. He was wearing a bright orange jacket identifying him as an international volunteer, which is internationally recognized for non-combatants. Hurndall was left in a coma and never regained consciousness; he died on January 13, 2004, in a London hospital.
Tom Hurndall's photographs and journal entries provide insights into the conflict and the humanitarian situation in the region. His legacy continues through various memorials, publications of his work, and the ongoing activities of the Tom Hurndall Memorial Lecture Group, which focuses on the historical, political, and cultural struggles in Palestine.
