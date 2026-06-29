In December 2023, GEORGE NEWS published an investigative piece revealing that Hunter Biden maintained an AT&T account (464064729470) under which Joe Biden was listed as a secondary user — effectively the vehicle for what appeared to be a private cell phone line for the then-President.

At the time, the account already showed an outstanding balance of approximately $1,800.

New primary documents prove the problem never went away.

The June 2026 Evidence

Screenshots provided to us by a whistleblower, and taken directly from the AT&T customer portal, along with the official billing statement issued June 24, 2026, tell a clear story.

The account remains under the name ROBERT H. BIDEN at 1101 30TH ST NW STE 500, WASHINGTON, DC 20007-3772 — an address long associated on the public record with Hunter Biden’s professional activities. The visible email domain in the portal is consistent with Rosemont Seneca, Hunter’s former firm.

Current status (as of late June 2026):

Total due: $1,800.07 — flagged as “Past due — please pay immediately.”

AutoPay is listed as scheduled for July 13, 2026, yet the account shows the full amount past due.

The bill history graphic displays eight consecutive months (November 2025 through June 2026) all marked as past due in the exact amount of $1,800.07 each.

Image 1: AT&T Account Dashboard (June 2026) – “Robert” logged in, total balance $1,800.07 shown as past due.

Image 2: Account Owner’s Info – Legal name ROBERT H. BIDEN, address 1101 30th St NW STE 500, Washington DC.

Image 3: Bill History Chart – Red “Past Due” bars for every month from Nov 2025 to June 2026. The arrears actually go back over five years.

Image 4: Official AT&T PDF Bill – Page 1 (June 24, 2026 issue date, account 464064729XXX, $1,800.07 due immediately).

These are not old documents or secondary sources. They are current captures from AT&T’s own systems.

Direct Link to Our 2023 Reporting

The account number is identical to the one we examined in December 2023: 464064729470.

In that original piece we showed how documents from the Biden laptop archive established Hunter Biden as the primary account holder, with Joe Biden added as a secondary user. Secondary access on AT&T plans permits the user to view billing information, make plan changes, and manage the line — giving the secondary user significant control and privacy.

The 2023 documents already showed the account carrying an unpaid balance. The new 2026 evidence demonstrates that balance was never fully resolved and has now become a sustained, multi-month pattern of delinquency.

Read that report here:

What Does a $1,800 Monthly Bill Actually Represent?

This is not a basic single-line consumer plan. A recurring charge of this size typically reflects multiple lines, premium features, high data usage, international capabilities, or a bundled family/business plan.

Whatever the exact composition, the service has remained active while the bills have gone unpaid for many years. If Joe Biden’s private line was (or still is) one of the lines on this account, then communications potentially touching the highest levels of American government have been running on a chronically delinquent plan.

The Pattern and the Question It Raises

Dozens of consecutive months overdue on the exact same account we flagged nearly three years ago is not an oversight. It is a pattern.

Hunter Biden has been highly visible in recent weeks — active on social media with viral posts, appearing in long-form podcast interviews, and speaking candidly about politics, recovery, and the Democratic Party’s direction. Visibility at this level usually coincides with access to resources.

Yet the same AT&T account tied to his father’s private communications continues to show a persistent unpaid balance.

This raises straightforward questions:

Why has this specific account remained delinquent for so long?

Has AutoPay actually been processing, or has it been failing repeatedly?

If the line associated with Joe Biden is still active on this plan, what does that say about the continuity of any private communications channel established years ago?

Paying a phone bill on time is basic. When it becomes a recurring failure on an account connected to a former President — and when that pattern was already publicly documented years earlier — it moves beyond personal finance into the realm of accountability.

Bottom Line

The documents are unambiguous.

The identical AT&T account (464064729470) under Robert H. Biden that GEORGE NEWS flagged in December 2023 for carrying an unpaid balance is still delinquent in June 2026 — with eight straight months of past-due status visible in the customer portal and confirmed by the official June 24 bill. The bill in its entirety is actually many years overdue.

Hunter Biden dominates headlines and social media right now. The bill linked to his father’s private line remains unpaid.

We will continue to monitor and publish primary documents on this matter. The public has a right to see whether basic contractual obligations tied to communications at the highest levels of power are being met.

Many thanks to our source who provided these to us.