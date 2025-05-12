It’s been a week now since the May 5th, 82 page dossier on SOPHIA FAROOQ dropped.

Boy, Oh Boy have the ‘crazies’ come out to play!

We’ve had a mad flurry of online attacks since this dossier was published, and they all have the same theme.

The attacks focus heavily on discrediting our excellent team of investigators and collaborators (e.g., calling us a paid operative, a coward, and referencing a “disgraced FBI agent”) rather than engaging with the substance of our claims.

Nature of the Attacks

Ad Hominem Focus: The attacks primarily target us and our team of collaborators, rather than the content of the investigation. For example, calling us “coward,” accusing us of being paid to write negative content, and alleging the dossier was written by a “disgraced FBI agent” are personal attacks rather than substantive rebuttals.

Lack of Specific Rebuttal: The critic does not directly address our claims, such as Farooq’s employment history, her family’s ties to Jamaat-e-Islami , or her connections to global financial networks. (The only specific counterpoint we could find is the dismissal of the idea that Farooq could implement Sharia law, which is framed as an exaggerated and mocking rebuttal rather than a reasoned response, by Donna Gallaher)

Emotional Tone: The language (“complete load of crap,” “what a joke,” “unimpressive”) is emotionally charged and dismissive, which often indicates an attempt to discredit rather than engage in a factual debate.

In case you’ve missed it, here’s a quick recap:

The Post and Its Message

Our X post is a detailed thread continuation that investigates SOPHIA FAROOQ, a candidate for the Cobb County GOP chairmanship in Georgia. The post raises valid concerns about her background, affiliations, and potential motives, framing her as a possible risk to local and national political integrity. Key points in our post include:

Limited Transparency: FAROOQ ’s sparse online presence, lack of verifiable employment history at major companies like Delta and Walmart, and her role at Skylight Financial, a company sanctioned by the FTC for predatory lending practices.

Family Ties to Extremism: Her grandfather, Abul A'la Maududi , founded Jamaat-e-Islami , a radical group with confirmed ties to terrorism, and her father’s involvement with the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) , which is connected to Jamaat-e-Islami .

Financial and Political Networks: FAROOQ ’s connections to global financial entities like Grameen Bank, APAX Partners, and major firms like King & Spalding, which is the law firm of Rod Rosenstein, Christopher Wray, and Gina Haspel, and Lockheed Martin, which could indicate a broader strategy to influence American politics.

Strategic Targeting: We argue that Cobb County’s proximity to Atlanta and limited oversight make it a potential entry point for broader political influence. SOPHIA FAROOQ’s candidacy was a potential national security threat, suggesting she could very well be part of a coordinated effort to infiltrate U.S. local politics through financial and ideological networks. It should be noted, that we are STILL waiting for CAIR to sue us all, as they promised they would. We welcome it.

To us, SOPHIA FAROOQ is becoming the gift that keeps on giving, but to her supporters, locally and abroad, she’s become the nightmare that won’t go away.

Read more here: