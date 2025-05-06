Have you ever heard of the Cobb County GOP chairmanship race? Probably not, unless you’re deeply involved in local Georgia politics. But trust us, this is a story that deserves your attention.

Sophia Farooq, one of the candidates, has been making waves, endorsed by Veterans for America First as a "MAGA candidate." On the surface, she seems like a conservative dream, but our team investigation reveals a much more complex picture.

The Cobb County Republican Assembly endorsed Sophia Farooq in 2025

Who is Sophia Farooq? Why is her online presence so limited? What’s the truth behind her claims of executive roles at Delta and Walmart? And what about her ties to controversial financial institutions and her family’s deep connections to extremist ideologies?

In the days after we started investigating Sophia Farooq, she decided to start wearing a pro-Israel lapel pin.

In this thread continuation, we’ll uncover the truth about Sophia Farooq, her background, and the web of influence that surrounds her.

It’s a story of predatory lending, global finance, and ideological extremism that could have far-reaching implications for our political system.

Let’s dive in.

The Candidate with No Footprint

Sophia Farooq’s candidacy raised eyebrows from the start. For someone running for a high-profile position like the Cobb County GOP chair, her online presence was surprisingly sparse. No LinkedIn profile, no social media accounts—nothing that could verify her claimed executive roles at Delta Airlines and Walmart.

Our team dug deeper, and what we found was alarming. Farooq’s employment history led us to Skylight Financial, where she served as Vice President of Marketing. Skylight, later acquired by Netspend, was embroiled in controversy for its predatory lending practices, targeting minorities and lower-income groups with high-interest loans and high-interest credit cards. Both companies faced sanctions from the Federal Trade Commission for their unethical practices.

As noted earlier in our team investigation thread, “Concerns were raised about Sophia Farooq's background, prompting a deeper investigation. Initial findings revealed an unusually limited online presence, particularly odd given her public claims.”

But that was just the beginning.

Family Ties to Extremism

Sophia Farooq’s family background is equally concerning. Her grandfather, Abul A'la Maududi, was not just any Islamic scholar; he was the founder of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), a group designated as a terrorist organization in several countries, including the UAE. JI was instrumental in recruiting figures like Osama bin Laden into the Mujahideen and acted as a CIA liaison during the U.S.-backed operations in Afghanistan.

Her father, Dr. Syed Ahmad Farooq (who lost his medical license), was the first elected secretary of the organization now known as ICNA (The Islamic Circle of North America), which is connected to JI and promotes a rigid interpretation of Islam. Her uncles are also prominent figures: one leads a publishing house distributing JI-aligned works, and was also a distinguished guest of the Al Khidmat Foundation. Another is a public figure in Pakistan with ties to human rights activism but critical of some JI teachings.

Maududi’s ideology is starkly outlined in his own words:

“Wherever you are, in whichever country you live, you must strive to change the wrong basis of government, and seize all powers to the rule and make laws from those who do not fear God... The name of this striving is Jihad.”

Financial and Political Networks

Farooq’s connections extend beyond her family. Her campaign and supporters include major corporations such as the law firm of Rod Rosenstein, Christopher Wray, and Gina Haspel (King & Spalding) and Lockheed Martin, as well as figures tied to global finance and technology, such as APAX Partners, ThoughtWorks, and Grameen Bank.

Grameen Bank, led by Mohammed Yunus, who has connections to Farooq’s grandfather, is implicated in microfinance and high-interest lending. Yunus has been involved in political influence and funding protest movements like Black Lives Matter. Then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also pressured the Bangladeshi government into closing down an investigation into Grameen Bank. It’s also notable that not long after the investigation was shuttered, the Clinton Foundation then received a generous donation from Dr. Yunus.

APAX Partners, a UK-based private equity firm that shares executive leadership with Grameen America, is linked to election infrastructure, including NGP VAN, used by Democrats, and even Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, suggesting a broad influence network spanning finance, politics, and technology.

The Bigger Picture

The story of Sophia Farooq is not just about one candidate; it’s about a larger strategy to infiltrate and influence American political systems at the local and national levels. From predatory lending to extremist ideologies, from global finance to local politics, the connections are vast and troubling.

Click image to read more.

~The Team