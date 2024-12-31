If you’re looking for a good film to watch over the New Year’s break, this one comes highly recommended. Disclaimer: There are NO spoilers in this post.

"Blitz" is a 2024 historical war drama directed by Steve McQueen, streaming on Apple TV+. Here's a short, but concise breakdown:

Plot: Set in World War II London , the story revolves around nine-year-old George, who is evacuated to the countryside by his mother, Rita, to escape the bombings. Defiant, George embarks on a perilous journey back to London to reunite with his family, while Rita searches for him. The narrative explores themes of race, identity, and resilience during wartime.

Cultural Impact: While not a major awards contender, it adds to the conversation on WWII narratives from less explored perspectives, particularly regarding racial diversity in London at the time.

The film was noted for its authentic recreation of the London Blitz, including the use of practical effects over CGI.

Cinematography, Production Design, and Score were highlights, with special mention of Hans Zimmer's score for its intensity and atmosphere.

Audience Scores: Vary; some viewers felt the movie was repetitive or lacked passion, while others appreciated its unique take on the WWII genre, highlighting Ronan's performance and the film's technical aspects.

Critical Reviews: Mixed to positive. Praised for its visual style, score, and performances, but some critics noted issues with pacing and thematic coherence. The film's attempt to balance war drama with social commentary was both lauded and critiqued.

Ok, now keeping in mind everything you’ve just read, allow me to give you all the similarities between the London “Blitz” and the current mass bombing of Gaza, by Israel. I’ll give you comparisons between the two cities, and will also include total tonnage of ordinances that were dropped on both cities.

Intensity and Duration: Both involve prolonged periods of aerial bombardment aimed at civilian populations and infrastructure. The Blitz lasted from September 1940 to May 1941, while the current bombing in Gaza has been ongoing since October 2023.

Civilian Impact: Both campaigns have resulted in significant civilian casualties and displacement. In London, around 30,000 civilians were killed, and in Gaza, over 36,550 Palestinians have been reported killed by June 2024, with a high number of women and children among the casualties.

Destruction of Infrastructure: Both bombings have led to widespread destruction of homes, hospitals, schools, and other civilian infrastructure. In London, the Blitz destroyed or damaged a significant portion of the city, akin to what has been observed in Gaza, where satellite imagery shows destruction of one-third of all structures.

Psychological Warfare: Both were or are part of strategies to demoralize the populace, break resistance, or force capitulation through terror.

Evacuation and Displacement: During the London Blitz, mass evacuations were organized, moving children and vulnerable populations out of London. Similarly, in Gaza, there have been forced evacuations, with many residents displaced multiple times within the region.