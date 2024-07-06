Despite Alex Spiro’s ability to put the “fear of God” into journalists, who are simply doing their job, we here at GEORGE NEWS, simply ignore these types of thinly veiled threats.

Quinn Emmanuels ‘wonder-boy’, Alex Spiro, has previously brushed off any, and all “association” with the CCP-controlled BHR, as simply, “boredom during the pandemic”. This is laughable.

A color scan of Alex Spiro’s passport, as given to CCP-controlled Bohai Harvest (BHR)

Why are we “rehashing” old stories you ask? Well, believe it or not, there’s way more to the “Alex and Devon bromance” than you think.

Let’s get one thing straight here right off the bat;

Alex Spiro was a ‘fully-fledged, card-carrying, CCP banner-waving, Director and Board Member of Bohai Harvest (BHR). There’s NO disputing this fact, no matter how Alex tries to spin this.

Take for example this email dated August 3rd, 2020, sent from the BHR Managing Director to Alex Spiro and the other Board Members and Directors.

It reads:

尊敬的各位董事：Dear all， 附件为管理层提交的关于2019财务年度审计报告和利润分配的议案和决议，此外，董事会决议的附件包括2019审计报告定稿版和管理层声明。 The attachment is the board's resolution and proposal of the FY2019 audit report and profit distribution submitted by the management. In addition, the annex to the resolution of the board of directors includes: 1. The draft report of 2019 Audited Financial Statement; 2. Representation Letter by Management. 如果董事们没有意见，请尽快签署一式三份，并先扫描发给我，原件快递到公司北京办公室。 If the directors have no comments, please sign in triplicate as soon as possible, send me the scanned copy first, and deliver the hard copies to the Beijing office. Regards, 诸晨刚 Jason Zhu

All of the Directors, including Alex Spiro were asked to sign important documentation in triplicate and to have the hard copy mailed to Beijing.

BHR Board Resolution

Just a few weeks earlier, Alex Spiro also received an important email from the Company's Managing Director, Jason Zhu, which read in part:

As advised by BHR, for 中石化销售项目 (Project Sinopec), the general partner (BHR) of Bohai Huamei (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership)(the “fund”) was required to pay penalties for breach of contract (CNY11.24 million) to Sinopec Corporation due to insufficient fund subscription based on arbitration result. In fact, BHR paid the first instalment of CNY3.99 million to Sinopec and booked as other receivable in its balance sheet. Also, the fund paid CNY7.25 million to Sinopec Corporation for settling second instalment of penalty and booked as expense. However, the penalty for breach of contract (CNY11.24 million) has not been recognized as expenses on BHR’s financial statements. We requested BHR to clarify the accounting treatment on penalties for breach of contract and further confirm with auditor.

As you can see, Alex Spiro was very deeply embedded into the BHR woodwork and was included in every single communication leading up to, during, and as well as “after” his resignation.

The zipped file you see attached to the above email can be viewed and downloaded by paid subscribers below. Within the trove of documents, you can also see the signatures of both Devon Archer and Hunter Biden, who like Alex, also sat on the CCP-controlled Board of BHR.

Zip file of BHR documents sent to Directors and Board Members. Full URL for download : https://drive.proton.me/urls/NXH5C9AWTW#WwYDVGMpmcYm

Additional Documents as received by Alex Spiro

