BOHAI HARVEST RST (SHANGHAI) EQUITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Co., LTD (III)
Alex Spiro knew what he was getting involved with, right from the start.
In the months leading up to Alex Spiro’s nomination and then, successful appointment as a director and board member of BHR, an email was sent out to members of the board, titled “SOE REFORM FUND”, that read:
Dear all,
We are reopen for business for the year of the Ram/Sheep/Goat (ruminating animal with horns) and may it be a happy and a prosperous one for BHR and all of its shareholders.
A couple of housekeeping items to kick off the new year:
- the SOE Fund pitchbook is being updated but legal will need to review for any Volcker Rule implications (in consideration of Bank of China’s shareholding in BHR), will circulate updated draft as soon as it has been vetted by legal and signed off by Bank of China
- please let me know your availabilities for the next biweekly call
- any update on the DC office hire?
Thanks and talk soon.
Xin
Here are 5 of the first 6 pages from the attached “BHR SOE reform investment fund pitch book XW draft 20140302 v2.pptx”
You’ll quickly realize just how successful BHR is at what they do, and you’ll also understand why Hunter Biden and Devon Archer REFUSED to “dump” their shares in this CCP-controlled financial behemoth. Hunter Biden “offloaded” his shares to P. Kevin Morris, while Devon Archer simply ‘gave’ them to his wife, Dr. Krista Archer.
