In an email dated 31st August 2020,(just one of more than 60K, sourced via a whistleblower) the Managing Director of BHR, Jason Zhu, sent an email to the Board Members of the company, titled "BHR 2019 Audit Report".

It reads:

"各位董事， Dear all， 附件是2019年度公司签署版的审计报告，请审阅。英文版审计报告与往年一样为中文版的翻译件，供外方股东阅读参考。 Attached is the signed 2019 audit report of the company for your reference. The English version is a translated version as in previous years for foreign shareholders. Regards, 诸晨刚 Jason Zhu 董事总经理 Managing Director"

Included in this email was Quinn Emanuel's star lawyer, (company founder, John B. Quinn’s "work son") ALEX SPIRO. —who once sat on the BOARD of the CCP-controlled financial behemoth.

BHR Director, Alex Spiro

Bohai Harvest RST (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management Company Limited (the “Company”) is a limited liability company, which was jointly established by Bohai Industrial Investment Fund Management Company Limited, Shanghai Ample Harvest Financial Services Company Limited, Angju (Shanghai) Investment Consulting Company Limited, ROSEMONT SENECA BOHAI.LLC and THORNTON GROUP LLC. The Company, with registered capital of RMB 30 million, obtained the Enterprise Legal Person Business License (No. 310000400727130) issued by China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone on 16 Dec 2013. As at 23 October 2017, the company renewed its business license with the unified social credit code of 9131000008619858X2. In 2018, ROSEMONT SENECA BOHAI, LLC transferred its capital to ULYSSES DIVERSIFIED, INC and SKANEATELES, LLC, and THORNTON GROUP LLC, ULYSSES DIVERSIFIED, INC and SKANEATELES, LLC added funding. As at 31 December 2019, the paid-in capital of the Company is RMB 30 million. The Company's business scope: investment management and related advisory services under entrustment of equity investment enterprises. ~ from the “BHR 2019 Audit report”

The Signature of "Director" Alex Spiro on Official BHR Documents

The 61-page Ernst & Young audit report that was sent to Alex Spiro, as well as the other members of the board, is attached below, in English and Chinese.

Download the 61-page PDF from Proton Drive HERE or click on the image above.

2019年渤海华美（上海）股权投资基金管理有限公司审计报告（中文) Download the 61-page PDF from Proton Drive HERE , or click on the image above.