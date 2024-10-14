As you all know, over the last two years, we've given away a lot of our precious, and irreplaceable '45 White House' Memorabilia.

We've given away our gifted and boxed, 'Key to The White House' (as seen at Trump Tower's 45 Wine and Whiskey) including other Limited Edition WH / West Wing items, like our 45 Watch and Salisbury Silver Presidential Bowl. (and others as seen here, and here)

As much as we would have LOVED to hold on to these almost sacred items, our need to fundraise for a couple of great causes fighting the Biden Regime was far greater.

And so here we are again, with one last final offer for you, as we head into the most important election in American history.

We are giving away our Top Level Domain name: "47.LIVE"!

—that's right! It's even worth 6 figures on the SEDO Market Place.

When we initially reached out to Chris LaCivita —long before anyone knew that we owned it— and offered it to the campaign for free, we heard nothing back. (iMessage left on "read")

So, on November 7th, 2024, we are giving away this HUGE piece of 'Digital Real Estate' to one of you!

You can do whatever you like with it. Put it up for sale, or use it, i.e. create "your.name@47.live" as an email address, or simply point it to your existing web site.

DETAILS:

To ENTER, go to GEORGENEWS.INFO/47LIVE —Every $5.00 amount gives you ONE entry in the draw on November 7th, 2024.

E.G: $10.00 = 2 Entries, $100.00 = 20 Entries.

As we have done before with our past winners, (Lindsay, Kelvin, Anonymous, and Sharleta), all entries go into an online 'randomizer'. The person chosen will then be notified, and we'll even help walk you through the change over process.

Disclaimer: If you decide to hold on to the DOMAIN NAME, for more than 12 months, it will need to be re-registered after 12 months of your ownership.