Our Key to the White House, in its carved walnut presentation case. Photo: GEORGE NEWS.

Folks, I want to tell you a story, and then I want to ask you for something.

First, the part you already know. GEORGE NEWS is entirely self-funded. We have no advertisers. We have no corporate backers. We have no billionaire owner. There are no ads on this site, and there never will be. We answer to one group of people: you.

Many of you found us in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, and others joined us through 2020 and 2024. More recently, you’ve come for our reporting on Devon Archer, the BHR files and Alex Spiro, and for years of digging into US politics that nobody else wanted to touch. That work costs money. Real money. And every cent of it comes from readers.

Now, the story.

The Key

During President Trump’s first term, a small number of these keys were made for world leaders, dignitaries and visitors to the Oval Office. One was famously presented to Benjamin Netanyahu on September 16, 2020. But the White House Communications Agency (WHCA) had ordered enough keys for a two-term presidency. So when that first term ended, there were a few left over. In January 2021, that handful went to senior White House staff and a few special “friends.”

On President Trump’s last day in the Oval Office, one was earmarked for us.

Engraved “President Donald J. Trump.” Photo: GEORGE NEWS.

It is engraved “President Donald J. Trump” and “Key to the White House.” It sits in a carved walnut presentation case, etched with the White House, inside a cobalt blue outer box. Both bear the Seal of the President.

“Key to the White House,” with the case’s White House etching. Photo: GEORGE NEWS.

You can’t buy one. You can’t replace one. It was, without question, the most precious thing we owned.

The cobalt blue outer box, with the Seal of the President. Photo: GEORGE NEWS.

Why we gave it away

In 2023, we gave it away.

On March 30, 2023, we announced it: one of you would become the new keeper of the Key. Every “coffee” you bought us was one chance in a supporter draw ending April 30, 2023. The winner would also get to choose a second item from our 45WH collection, including a watch bearing the presidential seal. (The original page is archived here, and the Telegram post is here.)

Those 45WH items were special too. As we wrote at the time, to our knowledge they “can only be publicly found at” 45 Wine and Whiskey Bar, inside Trump Tower. Our friend Karla runs the bar, and that April she was showing a reader, Jim, the display cabinet, wearing her GEORGE NEWS gear. I posted: “If you’re in NYC this month, stop by 45 Wine and Whiskey (Trump Tower) and tell, Karla we sent you.”

Our 2023 Telegram announcement. Source: t.me/georgenews.

On April 25, 2023, I wrote:

“From the desk of the greatest President ever. Passed to us, and now, on to one of you…”

Why would anyone give up something like that? Because we needed to fund a mission. At the time we couldn’t tell you what it was, for operational security. We asked you to trust us, and you did.

The presidential-seal watch, one of the second-item choices. Source: t.me/georgenews.

In May 2023, one of our supporters became the new Keeper of the Key. Before it shipped, I posted:

“Last few moments with our KEY, before we pack it up, and ship it off to its NEW caretaker.”

And on June 4, 2023, I was able to tell you this:

“For now, I can say, that the ‘mission/project’, you helped us fund, was a complete success.”

You did that. Readers did that. No sponsor, no backer, no billionaire. You.



Upgrade here: https://www.georgenews.org/oct2026

We don’t have another key

Here’s the honest truth. There’s no second key in a drawer. We gave away the most valuable thing we had.

What we have now is the work. Original documents. Whistleblower files. Stories nobody else has.

This week alone, we published Alex Spiro Wants to Go Into Business. Let’s Talk About His Business History. and a follow-up built on emails from the BHR archive: board filings, payouts, and the paper trail around Devon Archer’s company. That’s what your subscription pays for. Hours in the files. Checking every quote. Asking the hard questions, and printing the answers, or the silence.

Your key: 10% off a year

So here’s the ask, especially if you’re one of our free subscribers.

Upgrade to a yearly paid subscription, and get 10% off. It’s the single best way to keep GEORGE NEWS independent, ad-free and answerable only to you.

The offer ends Friday, October 23, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

You won’t get a key to the White House. But you’ll be holding the key to something we think matters just as much: a newsroom nobody can buy. Not even Brad or Chris.

[UPGRADE HERE]

Already a paid subscriber? Thank you.

To everyone already paying: you are the reason this exists. Every document we publish, every story nobody else will run, every question we put to people who would rather not answer, you made it possible.

You don’t need to do anything else. But if you’d like to give a little extra, one time, you can make a small donation here. It goes straight to the work.

Whether you upgrade, donate, or simply keep reading and sharing: thank you. We’ve done big things together before. Let’s do it again.

Remember: 10% off yearly ends Friday, October 23, at 11:59 PM ET.

God bless America, and stay tuned, folks.

~GEORGE

