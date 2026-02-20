Back in May 2024, when the Trump campaign was ramping up, we dropped a bombshell thread on X that went viral for all the right reasons.

We laid out 13 irrefutable points exposing Chris LaCivita—then co-manager of Trump’s 2024 campaign—as a snake in MAGA clothing. From hiring vocal anti-Trumpers into key RNC roles (like election fraud denier Charlie Spies as Chief Counsel), to leaking fake stories to the Washington Post, praising Never Trump architects like Jon Lerner and Marc Short, and redirecting over $4 million in campaign funds to his own companies without transparency—we called it all out.

We warned that LaCivita was more interested in grift and protecting establishment RINOs than getting Trump back in the White House.

You can revisit that original thread here:

It racked up over a million views, hundreds of replies, and sparked real conversations about loyalty in the movement. At the time, LaCivita blocked us on X the very next day—classic swamp move when the heat gets too real. But we didn’t back down. We followed up with more, like exposing his old “likes” on anti-Trump posts from January 6, his failure to support indicted Trump electors like Mike Roman, and his cozy ties to Mitch McConnell’s network.

Fast forward to 2026, and vindication couldn’t be sweeter. Everything we predicted about LaCivita has come roaring back to life, confirming he was never a true Trump loyalist. He was ‘establishment’ all along, wearing a red hat just long enough to cash massive checks off the MAGA base before slithering back to his RINO handlers.

In 2025, LaCivita was also brought on to Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) reelection campaign as a senior adviser. Graham also said in a statement, that LaCivita’s experience “will help us keep winning for South Carolina.”

Let’s break down the latest developments that tie it all together.

LaCivita’s Heel Turn: Joining Forces with RINO John Cornyn to Knife Ken Paxton

In our original thread, we highlighted LaCivita’s history of trashing Texas AG Ken Paxton—a rock-solid America First fighter who’s sued the Biden admin over 40 times, exposed election issues, and stood tall against the deep state. We suspected LaCivita helped quarterback Paxton’s bogus 2023 impeachment, working alongside Karl Rove and the Bush network while consulting for George P. Bush.

Now, in a move that screams “we told you so,” LaCivita has been hired as a senior adviser to John Cornyn’s super PAC, “Texans for a Conservative Majority.” Cornyn? The ultimate Texas RINO—longtime Senate GOP leadership fixture, frequent Trump critic, and defender of the Uniparty status quo.

LaCivita’s job? To wage a multimillion-dollar war against Paxton in the 2026 Republican Senate primary, where Paxton’s challenging Cornyn for his seat.

This is confirmation of every red flag we raised. LaCivita’s machine is already flooding Texas with attack ads smearing Paxton’s personal life (like his divorce) while propping up Cornyn as some “conservative” hero. Meanwhile, polls show the race tightening—Paxton surging as endorsements roll in from groups like Turning Point Action. The establishment is panicking because a Paxton win would shatter their grip on Texas and send shockwaves through the Senate.

We updated our thread on February 13, 2026, to call this out:

We even pointed out the crickets from former campaign ‘meme provider’ like Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley), who hyped Paxton during the impeachment but now stays silent as his old co-manager LaCivita stabs him in the back. Proximity to power changes people—or reveals their true colors. In fact, he’s actually more of an outsider than an “insider”. Think about this. Everything that Dilley knows about President Trump, about the campaign, about what’s going on in the White House, all of that is coming from Chris LaCivita. He’s not getting it from anyone else. He has one contact point. Yet, he’s gonna sit up here and criticize Steve Bannon. I mean, we all know that Bannon is at the center of everything in this town—and if you don’t live in this town you don’t know jack shit about what’s going on.

And we do know what’s going on.

He’s a guy, that was really good at making memes and videos. Then Chris LaCivita happened. The outcome? Both Dilley and Catturd seem to have been corrupted, and are now simultaneously pushing the same “LaCivita talking points”.

Brenden Dilley, as seen in a 2023 profile picture.

The Bannon-Epstein Smear: LaCivita’s Dirty Tricks Exposed

Adding fuel to the fire, Raheem Kassam at The National Pulse just dropped a must-read piece exposing what looks like a LaCivita-orchestrated “swiftboating” op against Steve Bannon. Titled “The Very Obvious Bannon-Epstein Op,” Kassam details how LaCivita’s hyper-online influencer network is misrepresenting old texts and emails between Bannon and Jeffrey Epstein to paint Bannon as disloyal to Trump.

The backstory: In 2018, Bannon was working on a documentary to expose Epstein’s network. He interviewed the pedophile financier, probing his ties to powerful figures, including questions about invoking the 25th Amendment against Trump. Footage was even released by the DOJ after Epstein’s re-arrest halted the project. Bannon’s goal? To warn Trump about cabinet risks and blow up the deep state web—aligning perfectly with his public statements, like in a 2017 Vanity Fair article where he flagged the 25th Amendment threat.

Chris LaCivita and Matthew Tyrmand. (click image for more on Matt)

But LaCivita’s crew twists this into “Bannon colluded with Epstein to remove Trump.” Why now? Because Bannon’s WarRoom is all-in on defeating Cornyn in Texas, fighting Elon Musk’s H1-B visa push, and calling out rising Islamism.

It’s a proxy war: Smear Bannon to divide MAGA and protect RINO interests like Cornyn’s. Kassam connects the dots to Mediaite’s Isaac Schorr, who promotes establishment hacks like Karl Rove—echoing the same network we exposed LaCivita for in 2024.

This isn’t about morality. It’s about grift and jealousy. Figures like Howard Lutnick (who visited Epstein’s island) get a pass because they’re swamp-approved. Bannon, who went to prison to protect Trump, gets swiftboated. Sound familiar? It’s the same playbook LaCivita used against Trump loyalists back in the campaign days.

The Dropped Lawsuit: More Evidence of LaCivita’s Grift

Remember point 9 in our original thread? “LaCivita has redirected significant campaign funds (more than $4 million) to his own companies without transparency. He appears more interested in making money than providing Trump with sound advice.”

Well, flash forward to January 2026: LaCivita quietly dropped his defamation lawsuit against The Daily Beast over reports that his firm, Advancing Strategies LLC, raked in $19.2 million (originally reported as $22 million) from the Trump campaign. The Beast’s stories, based on public FEC records, noted the funds might be pass-throughs to vendors—but LaCivita sued anyway, demanding millions in damages and claiming reputational harm. He even posted “F--- Around Find Out” on X, hyping a jury trial.

Then, poof—lawsuit abandoned on a Friday night before MLK Day, with no retraction, no apology, and no payout from The Daily Beast.

Why drop it? Probably because discovery would have forced transparency on where every penny went—exposing the very grift we called out.

Reports from The Atlantic say Trump himself grilled LaCivita about the numbers mid-campaign, even urging him to sue. But when push came to shove, LaCivita folded. Donor money wasted on a meritless suit? Sounds like using campaign cash for personal vendettas, just like we warned.

Bonus context: The Daily Beast link we referenced in our query—https://www.thedailybeast.com/trumps-campaign-manager-ditches-lawsuit-against-daily-beast—lays it all out. We call it ‘bluster without backbone’, further proving LaCivita’s priorities: Protect the wallet, not the movement.

The Bigger Picture: Why This Matters for America First

These threads aren’t isolated. They’re a continuation: Our 2024 exposé predicted LaCivita would betray the base post-election. Now, in 2026, he’s openly waging war on Paxton for Cornyn, orchestrating smears against Bannon, and dodging accountability on his campaign haul. It’s the swamp’s survival tactic—infiltrate, grift, divide, repeat.

George News has been investigative journalism since 2014, and we’re not stopping. We’ve tied it all together here to show just how right we were—and why the fight’s far from over. Texas Republicans, primary EVERY RINO like Cornyn. Back Ken Paxton—he’s the real deal. MAGA nationwide, stay vigilant against these fake loyalists.

Share this far and wide. Follow us on X @georgenews for real-time updates.

The truth doesn’t expire— it vindicates.