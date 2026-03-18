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Monica StMarq's avatar
Monica StMarq
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Unfortunately, I won’t be able to be there. Seriously bummed about that. I will be at my church’s women’s retreat that I signed up for back in August or September. But my heart and prayers will be there. Sent a small donation. God bless and Godspeed.🙏♥️🤍💙🇺🇸

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