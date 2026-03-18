America’s 250th Birthday is just 107 days away.

July 4, 2026 isn’t some distant milestone — it’s barreling toward us. The National Mall will be packed with the largest patriotic celebration this country has seen in a quarter millennium. Fireworks, massive state pavilions, live events from sunrise to midnight, and history unfolding in real time in our nation’s capital.

And for the first time, I plan to be there in person, openly, meeting many of you face-to-face.

This is the moment I hinted at years ago.

Back in November 2023, with the weight of everything still hanging over us, I posted this:

“When BIDEN is out of office — and safety is assured — I’ll raise my gaze and smile at the camera. Love you all!”

That promise wasn’t casual. It was a commitment to finally step forward once the path was clear.

Even earlier, in June 2023, right after you helped fund a high-stakes mission that succeeded against the odds, I shared this update from the road:

“The ‘mission/project’ you helped us fund was a complete success… finally home… straight back into it!”

We’ve been grinding since 2014 — no ads, no corporate backers, no compromises. Your past support kept us independent and moving forward through every challenge.

Now the finish line for this chapter is in sight, but we can’t cross it alone.

We’ve been mapping out logistics, coverage plans, and ways for our community to gather during Independence Week. This is our chance to document history, connect in real life, and celebrate 250 years of American independence together on the National Mall.

But none of it happens without resources — and the clock is ticking loudly.

If you’ve stood with George News before, especially those of you who have given at the highest levels, I’m asking you directly: step up again today.

Your donation will go straight into making this 250th Birthday project real — on-the-ground reporting, safe community meetups, and capturing this once-in-a-lifetime moment for all of us.

Secure donation link (active now): https://georgenews.support

Every contribution counts. The window is closing fast — planning deadlines, vendor commitments, and travel arrangements don’t wait.

We’ve come this far together. Let’s finish strong and meet under the fireworks in Washington, D.C. this July.

Thank you for refusing to let this journey fade. Your action right now will help write the next chapter.

~GEORGE~



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