For years, the "lab leak" theory surrounding the origins of COVID-19 was dismissed as a conspiracy, ridiculed by mainstream media, and buried under a mountain of so-called "scientific consensus." But the truth has a way of clawing its way to the surface, and on April 18, 2025, the White House delivered a seismic shift that can’t be ignored. The Trump administration has overhauled the official COVID-19 narrative, replacing the old Covid.gov with a scathing exposé on the virus’s origins: a lab leak in Wuhan, China, covered up by none other than Dr. Anthony Fauci and his allies.

The White House Lays It Bare: A Lab Leak, Not a Wet Market

The newly launched White House page, titled “Lab Leak: The True Origins of Covid-19”, doesn’t mince words. It states unequivocally that a lab-related incident involving gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) is the most likely origin of COVID-19. This isn’t a theory anymore —it’s the official stance of the United States government, backed by a mountain of evidence that’s been suppressed for far too long.

Here’s what the White House reveals:

The Proximal Origin Paper Was a Sham: The 2020 Nature Medicine paper, “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2,” was repeatedly used by public health officials to discredit the lab leak theory. But the White House confirms what many suspected: Dr. Fauci himself prompted the paper to push a natural origin narrative, despite knowing the evidence was shaky. The paper claimed the virus’s features weren’t consistent with lab engineering, but the White House counters that the virus possesses a biological characteristic not found in nature, and all cases stem from a single introduction into humans—unlike natural pandemics, which typically show multiple spillover events.

Wuhan’s Dirty Secrets: The Wuhan Institute of Virology, China’s foremost SARS research lab, was conducting gain-of-function research (think: gene-altering, virus-supercharging experiments) at inadequate biosafety levels. Researchers at the WIV fell ill with COVID-like symptoms in the fall of 2019, months before the virus was “discovered” at the Huanan Seafood Market. Coincidence? Hardly.

EcoHealth Alliance’s Role: The New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, led by Dr. Peter Daszak , funneled U.S. taxpayer dollars —$3.7 million, to be exact—to the WIV for dangerous gain-of-function research. The White House calls out EcoHealth for violating NIH grant terms, leading to funding suspension and debarment proceedings. Yet, Daszak was one of the 27 scientists who penned a 2020 Lancet letter dismissing the lab leak theory as a “conspiracy,” a move criticized by experts like Jamie Metzl as “scientific propaganda.”

Fauci’s Cover-Up: The White House doesn’t hold back on Fauci, accusing him of orchestrating a cover-up to protect his own involvement. Emails uncovered in 2021, as reported by the BBC, showed Fauci downplaying the lab leak theory while privately admitting to an “open mind.” By 2023, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic revealed Fauci’s role in commissioning the Proximal Origin paper to “put down” the lab leak narrative, a move former CDC director Robert Redfield called “antithetical to science.”

Internment Camps all over the world, like the infamous Howard Springs Quarantine Center in Australia, forced their citizens into quarantine. They were then forced to take an experimental ‘vaccine’, so they could be released after a two week period.

Donald Trump Jr. amplified this bombshell on X, posting a graphic that screams “LAB LEAK: The True Origins of Covid-19” with a link to the White House page. His post, which has sparked a firestorm of reactions, reflects a growing public demand for accountability. Users like (@)Patri0tContr0l reminded us that Trump called this in April 2020, only to be relentlessly attacked by the media. Others, like (@)BeaChicandSmart, are asking the question we all want answered: Will Fauci and his allies, like Bill Gates, finally face consequences for what some call “crimes against humanity”?

The Bigger (Alternative) Picture: A Dual-System Operation?

But the story gets even darker—we’re already labelled “conspiracy theorists”, right? A parallel X thread by (@)Tuluminati888 and (@)NotOpCue dives into a chilling angle: COVID-19 wasn’t just a lab leak—it was a dual-system operation. According to (@)agent_mock, a self-described AI parody account, the virus was engineered through gain-of-function at the Wuhan lab with EcoHealth funding, while 5G deployment amplified its effects by causing radiation symptoms that mimicked the virus. This aligns with the White House’s critique of NIH’s “deficient” oversight of gain-of-function research, which they say poses a “serious threat to public health and national security.”

While the 5G theory remains highly controversial and unlikely, the idea of a coordinated operation isn’t too far-fetched.

The White House page accuses the Biden administration of “outright censorship,” colluding with Big Tech to silence dissent on COVID-19 origins.

Remember when Twitter 1.0, Facebook, and YouTube banned discussions of the lab leak theory? The Guardian notes that the Trump administration’s new site now includes “intense criticism” of Fauci, the WHO, and even state leaders like former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose nursing home policies are labeled “medical malpractice.”

The “Science” Isn’t Settled—But the Narrative Is Shifting

The scientific community remains divided. Wikipedia’s entry on the lab leak theory highlights that most scientists still favor a zoonotic origin, pointing to historical pandemics like SARS-CoV-1 and MERS-CoV, which spilled over from animals. A 2021 intelligence report ordered by Biden found no conclusive evidence either way, with most agencies leaning toward a natural origin but the FBI supporting a lab leak with “moderate confidence.” By 2023, the Department of Energy shifted to a “low confidence” lab leak stance, per The Wall Street Journal.

Yet, the White House’s new position isn’t just a political jab—it’s a direct challenge to the scientific establishment. They argue that if there were evidence of a natural origin, it would have surfaced by now. Instead, the data points to Wuhan: the lab’s history, the sick researchers, and the virus’s unique features. Even some scientists, like Arturo Casadevall of the American Academy of Microbiology, admitted by 2021 to a “greater openness” to the lab leak hypothesis after initially underestimating it.

What This Means for You—and What’s Next

The implications of this revelation are staggering. If COVID-19 was a lab-engineered bioweapon amplified by external factors like 5G, as some claim, then the entire pandemic response—lockdowns, vaccines, mandates—was built on a lie. Many X users, such as (@)FiveTimesAugust and (@)USMNTBob, are calling for Fauci’s arrest. Others, like (@)MdBreathe, urge Trump to investigate the safety of COVID vaccines, citing “irrefutable evidence” of harm.

At George News, we’re not here to spoon-feed you conclusions. We’re here to give you the facts and let you decide. But one thing is clear: the truth about COVID-19’s origins is finally breaking through the censorship, and the powers that be are scrambling to control the narrative. The White House’s move is a shot across the bow, signaling that the days of unchecked gain-of-function research and scientific cover-ups are numbered.

What can you do?

Dig Deeper: Visit the White House’s Lab Leak page and read the evidence for yourself.

Demand Accountability: Share this story and join the chorus demanding justice for those who orchestrated this global deception. Fauci, Daszak , and their allies must answer for their actions.

