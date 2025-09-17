In a seismic declaration that shatters the veil of Western complicity, the United Nations has officially branded Israel's rampage in Gaza as genocide. Not hyperbole, not rhetoric from the fringes—this comes straight from the UN Human Rights Council's Independent International Commission of Inquiry. Their report, released today, lays it bare:

"Israeli authorities and security forces have had and continue to have the genocidal intent to destroy, in whole or in part, the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip."

This isn't some vague moral equivocation. The Commission—drawing on statements from Israeli officials themselves, ground evidence of systematic destruction, and the cold math of over 40,000 Palestinian deaths (with the true toll likely quadruple that, buried under rubble and famine)—concludes that Israel meets four out of five criteria under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Direct incitement? Check. Conditions of life calculated to bring physical destruction? Check. We're talking bombed hospitals, starved children, and a blockade that's turned Gaza into a mass grave.

As WikiLeaks blasted across X today: "Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — UN." The source document? A 100-page legal hammer from the OHCHR, detailing how Netanyahu's government isn't just at war—it's executing erasure. Al-Jazeera nails it: "Using statements of Israeli officials and evidence on the ground, a UN report finds Israel is committing genocide."

But here's the gut punch: This bombshell drops just days after the brazen political assassination of Charlie Kirk, the Turning Point USA founder whose star was rising in MAGA circles—until he dared to question the untouchable sacred cow of U.S. politics: Israel. Coincidence?

In the empire of lies, that's what they call it. We call it a chilling message: Speak truth to Zionism, and you can end up in a chalk outline.

Kirk's Fatal Turn: From Zionist Darling to Silenced Skeptic

Charlie Kirk wasn't always on the radar for Israeli ire. The guy was a fixture at pro-Israel rallies, gushing about how trips to the Holy Land "changed my life" and "strengthened my faith." He defended Israel's post-October 7 strikes as akin to America's 9/11 response, a "defender of our common Judeo-Christian civilization." Israeli leaders mourned him as a "lion-hearted friend" and "warrior for truth."

Netanyahu himself reportedly offered Kirk a massive cash infusion to pump Zionist dollars into Turning Point—money that could have turbocharged his empire.

Then, the pivot. By summer 2025, Kirk was rejecting that Netanyahu lifeline, left "angry" and "frightened" by the Israel lobby's tentacles.

Whispers from insiders like Candace Owens paint a man under siege: Pressured by billionaires like Bill Ackman and Seth Dillon to toe the pro-Israel line, but cracking. Contacted directly by the Israeli PM? Check. A "change of heart" on Israel's grip over U.S. politics? Double check.

Kirk started naming the beast—secular Jewish donors bankrolling open borders and Marxist policies, the Epstein files rotting in Senate vaults while Gaza burns.

His murder on September 10? A sniper's bullet at a Utah rally, chalked up to a "lone gunman" named Tyler James Robinson, a 22-year-old with a trans boyfriend and a script straight out of a bad thriller. The texts? A confessional fever dream: Shooter details the "squad car," "drop point," bullet engravings, wardrobe swaps, and a pre-written suicide note—destroyed, of course. Phrases like "swept the area" and "till I died of old age" from a terminally online Zoomer? Please.

As @Rothbard1776 eviscerates on X: "I try not to be a conspiracy theorist, but... this reads like fiction. Poorly written fiction." His trans lover plays interrogator, coaxing every damning detail like a fed handler. And the crime scene? Police fumble, cameras vanish (two mystery men yank one five minutes post-shot), no bullet recovered in a shoebox-sized venue.

Prosecutors call it an "American tragedy," but the motive screams foreign playbook. Kirk's death benefits Israel most: Silences a MAGA megaphone mid-turn against the lobby, blames "the left" or "trans radicals" to stoke division, and greenlights hate speech crackdowns on dissenters.

As our pinned post warns:

"Charlie Kirk's murder benefits Israel the most. By silencing a prominent voice who had recently begun questioning Israeli actions, Israel maintains control over the narrative in the US."

Netanyahu's fresh vow—no Palestinian state, ever—drops the same week the Senate buries Epstein files. Pattern? You bet. ADL scrambles to flag "anti-Semitic conspiracies," but with 10 million views on posts alleging Kirk feared Israel would "kill him if he spoke out," the truth leaks like Gaza's water mains.

Piers Morgan's grilling a guest today? "You Want The World To Think It Was ISRAEL?" Damn right we do. Jewish security outfits even warn U.S. Jews to beef up event defenses post-Kirk—admitting the political climate's toxicity now boomerangs.

Echoes from the Holy Fields: Palestine's Enduring Tragedy

We are fortunate to own a very rare first edition copy of a historic masterpiece. To grasp the depravity of today's genocide, rewind to 1874. Reverend Samuel Manning's memoir, Those Holy Fields: Palestine, paints a land of biblical splendor now haunted by desolation—a prophecy fulfilled in Gaza's ruins. Manning traverses the Plain of Sharon, "bright with verdure and flowers," a Hebrew symbol of prosperity turned "almost a solitude." The Wilderness of Judea? Barren chalk-downs, deep gorges evoking ancient curses. The Dead Sea? "Awful spectacle... smoke... like the smoke of a furnace," salt-crusted shores hiding oases like Engedi, fertile pockets amid sterility.

Galilee gleams "rich in beauty and fertility," wooded uplands and valleys alive with pastoral song—pipes echoing from Bethlehem shepherds, faces "turbulent" yet beautiful, braving Bedouin raids and wolves. But Manning mourns the silence: "A mournful silence has succeeded" depopulation, soil "fertile and productive as ever, but labor is wanting." The Vale of Shechem? "The finest in Palestine... the only really beautiful site from Dan to Beersheba," bluish haze over rich vegetation—now a ghost of terraces tracing ancient prosperity crushed under occupation.

Jordan Valley herds dot "splendid grazing ground," ruins swallowed by "dense jungle of thorns and thistles." Hebron, Abraham's haunt, monotonous and treeless, whispers past glories. Manning evokes holiness laced with tragedy: “Over whose acres walked those blessed feet / Which eighteen hundred years ago were nailed, / For our advantage on the bitter cross.” This is no neutral travelogue—it's a lament for a people displaced, a culture etched in olive groves and festivals (Jaffa's honoring Tabitha, bridging Jew and Gentile), now echoes in Gaza's famine. Israel's "mowing the lawn" today? Just the latest chapter in Manning's foretold barrenness.

The Palestinians Manning met—Arabs in poverty-stricken tents, German colonists tilling Jaffa soil—embody enduring identity. Lawless yet resilient, they parallel Gaza's unbowed: A genocide not just of bodies, but of that holy, fertile soul.

The Beast Awakens: What Now?

The UN's words are a starting gun, but without teeth—thanks to U.S. vetoes propping Israel's throne—they're a cry in the void. Kirk's killing? A velvet glove over the iron fist, reminding influencers: Cross the lobby, and you're Oswald 2.0.

As Trump orders flags at half-mast and Vance podcasts the "Charlie Kirk Show" ghost, the real question: How many more must die before America cuts the umbilical to Tel Aviv?

GEORGE NEWS has been exposing these threads since 2014. Read Manning's full memoir here. Dive the UN report here. And share this—before the censors do. Palestine's fields cry out. Will we listen?

Our personal first edition copy of 'Those Holy Fields: Palestine', 1874

