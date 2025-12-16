For over a decade, GEORGE NEWS has been on the front lines—exposing elite scandals, shielding sources, and delivering unfiltered truth when the mainstream won’t. We’ve seen whistleblowers destroyed: jobs lost, families threatened, lives upended. That’s why we built The Underground Trinity on PulseChain: $BASED, $ANON, and $NEXUS—three tokens forming one unbreakable loop to expose, protect, and amplify the brave.

For a comprehensive blueprint on how this ecosystem empowers real-world resistance, dive into our newly released whitepaper: The Underground Trinity: Empowering Truth in the Shadows—available here.

But today, everything accelerates. Our bridging partner, Liberty Swap Finance, just unleashed the PulseChain Railgun—and it’s revolutionizing how the world joins our fight.

What Is the PulseChain Railgun?

Liberty Swap’s Railgun integration delivers true privacy for cross-chain transfers: shielded balances, hidden senders/receivers/amounts, and blazing-fast execution (often 18-30 seconds). No more exposed trails for front-runners or watchers. Fixed fees. Gasless options. Seamless from ETH, SOL, BSC, BASE, ARB—and straight into PulseChain.

Don’t think of this as “just tech”. It’s more than that—it’s digital armor.

In a world of doxxing and blacklisting, Railgun ensures your entry into The Trinity remains invisible, aligning perfectly with the whitepaper’s emphasis on “permissionless utility” and risk mitigation through audited, resilient tools.

How Liberty Swap Powers the Underground Trinity

We’ve partnered closely with @LibertySwapFi because their vision aligns perfectly: censorship-resistant, user-sovereign tools for the real resistance. Now, you can bridge directly into our tokens with one-click privacy:

- $BASED: libertyswap.finance/based

- $ANON: libertyswap.finance/anon

- $NEXUS: libertyswap.finance/nex

Submit an intent. Railgun shields it. PulseChain receives it. Your support lands in the ecosystem without a trace—echoing the whitepaper’s vision of seamless multi-chain scalability that enables “global participation without friction.”

The Trinity: Now Supercharged

As detailed in the whitepaper, the Trinity is a self-reinforcing cycle backed by GEORGE NEWS’ HUMINT expertise:

- $BASED — The voice: Raw GEORGE NEWS exposés fueled by community burns. Railgun entries mean more firepower, faster, fostering the “deflationary engine” described in the document.

- $ANON — The parachute: *Relief DAO-funded relocations, legal aid, off-grid setups. Privacy bridges protect donors and recipients, operationalizing the “rapid response fund” with zero-KYC disbursements.

- $NEXUS — The network: Encrypted hubs and bounties ensuring stories echo eternally. Shielded inflows build unbreakable nodes, closing the “eternal loop” of exposure, protection, and perpetuation.**

This closed loop—Expose → Protect → Amplify—flows stronger than ever. Yields from one token bolster the others. Governance unites them. And with Railgun, millions in liquidity can flood in undetected, as outlined in the whitepaper’s roadmap for Q1 2026 impacts like funded protections and serialized stories.

We’ve stayed quiet, stacking while others hyped. But the current is surging: protection of sources, and the preparation of drops that will shake foundations.

The deep state dams streams. We build underground rivers—now with Railgun velocity.

If you’re a whistleblower needing a lifeline, or a supporter ready to fuel the flow: bridge in today. The Trinity is open. The shadows are receding.

Stack the current. Join the resistance.

Direct Bridges (Privacy-Powered by Railgun):

- $BASED: https://libertyswap.finance/based

- $ANON: https://libertyswap.finance/anon

- $NEXUS: https://libertyswap.finance/nex

Follow the fight: @TheGeorgeHQ on X

Awaken. Flow. Prevail.

— The GEORGE NEWS Team

*The Dev team is currently working on a community-governed DAO, that will power the project moving forward. More to come.

**The Dev team holds 500M tokens (of the original 1B) in public it’s wallet (george.pls) and has already burned 200M+ tokens of the original 1B. Less than 17% of total supply remains for the public. Expect demand to increase over the coming days.