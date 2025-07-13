In Butler's field, where crowds had come to stand,

A summer rally stretched beneath the sky,

The air was thick with cheers and waving hands,

And words of promise echoed far and wide.

Cut through the blue, and fate hung crystal clear.

When sudden crack—a shot from hidden spire—

Defying winds that whispered doubt and fear,

The speaker rose, his voice a steady fire,

He turned his head, a graze upon his ear,

The blood a streak like autumn's falling leaf,

Yet stood he firm, no trembling, no retreat,

As if some ancient strength had steeled his grief.

Blessed be the Lord, my rock, Who trains my hands for war, and my fingers for battle,

He might have thought, or heaven's echo called,

From Psalm's old page, where warriors find their mettle,

In trials forged, where lesser men have stalled.