Chris LaCivita (Trump 2024 co-campaign manager, now senior advisor to Lindsey Graham AND advising the super PAC backing RINO Sen. John Cornyn in Texas) calls Paul Dans (Project 2025 architect & America First SC Senate challenger) a “loser” who “parachuted” into South Carolina just to run for “dog catcher” after being “unceremoniously dumped” for “trying to torpedo” Trump’s historic campaign.

But the grudge is personal — and it started with our viral threads that exposed the insiders. Here’s the full, concise timeline:

April 9, 2024 – our bombshell thread exposed Charlie Spies (Hillary Clinton voter, Jeb/Romney guy, and election fraud denier who praised Biden’s inauguration & called Trump a “grifter”). LaCivita had installed him as RNC Chief Counsel overseeing “election integrity” and protected him as long as possible. Thread went mega-viral. Spies was gone by early May — fired by Trump THREE times (not the “resigned” spin LaCivita pushed).







May 28, 2024 – OUR 13-point follow-up thread directly hammered LaCivita for hiring Never Trumpers, leaking fake stories to WaPo, redirecting millions to his own firms, praising McConnell allies like Jon Lerner & Marc Short, and more. Point #2: “We need a true Trump loyalist like Paul Dans... in this critical Chief Counsel position.”



(1M+ views)



July 30, 2024 – Project 2025 becomes Dem attack fodder. LaCivita personally put the screws to Dans and forced him out as director. His statement: “Reports of Project 2025’s demise would be greatly welcomed... it will not end well for you”. Dans later calls it campaign “malpractice” — overconfidence, failing to prep for Biden→Harris switch (NYT/Guardian).



2025–2026 – Dans launches the America First primary challenge to Trump-endorsed Sen. Lindsey Graham. LaCivita (now Graham advisor) fires back: “What a loser — same guy who spent months trying to sink the @realDonaldTrump campaign...” (July 30, 2025).

“The reason the campaign [not DJT himself] came down like a ton of bricks on Dans, was because George News revealed [with posted proof that was later confirmed by media] that Charlie Spies WAS dismissed by Trump. Not once, but THREE times!” -via one of our WH sources.

Chris LaCivita made sure Charlie Spies was kept on as long as possible. With Spies fired, we put a name forward to help replace him: Paul Dans. He was also the grand mastermind behind Project 2025.

Boom. Gone!

To this day, there’s a lot of animosity towards Paul Dans because of all this. And as they say in ‘Game of Thrones’, “the North remembers”.



(Plus the alleged campaign mail invoicing schemes, 15%+ manager fees/incentives, and FEC lawyer needs — fits the exact pattern of loyalty-vs-grift fights our X threads exposed.)



This is MORE than “just about policy”.

Project 2025 is now the Trump administration’s blueprint (“beyond my wildest dreams,” per Dans). It’s pure score-settling: LaCivita defends the RINO/endorsement machine (Graham in SC, Cornyn in TX) and his old hires; Dans exposed the insiders, named the loyalist solution, and delivered the detailed America First vetting plan Trump is actually using.



MAGA has factions. Real ones remember who shielded Spies... and who got blacklisted for naming the fix.

“The North remembers”. South Carolina voters will decide in 2026.



