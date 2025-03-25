Urgent: Any media outlets that wish to verify this with us, please send us a DM.

Using a 'simple' one-push OSINT tool, we were able to verify that ALL USERS of @TheAtlantic, quite possibly, have had their personal email addresses AND passwords fully exposed.

On Tuesday, 25th of March, 2025, we were able to view thousands of records that appear to have be saved, when readers of The Atlantic, either signed up, made a purchase, or redeemed a free trial. There are also hundreds of records on hand, for those that 'forgot a password', or requested a new password.

This news will come as a huge BLOW to the propaganda mouth-piece of the dying deep-state. We have randomly selected 1,000 of these records, for the media to examine.

We will NOT publish these records, but cannot guarantee that another publication won't.

We suggest that @JeffreyGoldberg, hand in his resignation immediately, and ALL current and previous customers, CHANGE THIER PASSWORDS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE!

NOTE: THESE ARE NOT HACKED MATERIALS —THEY ARE EASILY ACCCESSIBLE BY THE GENERAL PUBLIC USING A BASIC TOOL.

We have set aside a randomized selection of 1,000 contact details for interested media to view.

The Atlantic says this about it’s Editor-in-Chief, “JG”;

“Jeffrey Goldberg is the editor in chief of The Atlantic and the moderator of Washington Week With The Atlantic. He joined The Atlantic in 2007 as a national correspondent and in 2016 was named the magazine’s 15th editor in chief. During his editorship, The Atlantic has set new audience and subscription record…”

What’s concerning here, is that both, Jeffrey Goldberg, and his CEO, Nick Thompson, both laud the company’s great subscriber list and its growth.

In fact, on March 24th, 2025, The Atlantic’s CEO, Nick Thompson, wrote and ‘pinned’ this post on his X account. It says:

“Just to fact-check: we have more subscribers than ever before, ad revenue is up, we’re growing rapidly, we’re profitable, we’re increasing print issues, and we’re hiring lots of amazing people”

This pinned post can also be seen, archived here: https://archive.ph/ViEnI

It seems like they’re more focused on ad revenue, and “growth”, rather than the security of your PII when interacting with their products or services.

Stay tuned to this story, via our X account, as we are fielding many request to verify our claims.