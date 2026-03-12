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Charo Boggian's avatar
Charo Boggian
1d

Whoaaa 🥳🇺🇸😎 best news ever George! I can't wait to see you alive celebrating with all of us! It has been a long long journey holding the line! We all love you! ✨🫶🎉💖

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Aletha Taliaferro's avatar
Aletha Taliaferro
2d

How exciting... The time has finally arrived! I will be trying to get enough to go but not sure I can.

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