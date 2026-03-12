I hope you are doing well. I’m reaching out personally to our most loyal and generous supporters — those who have stood with George News from day one. Your belief in our work has meant everything to me.

We’ve been in this for the long haul since 2014, and your past support made a real difference. Back in June 2023, after you helped fund a critical mission, I posted this thank-you update once we returned home safely, and the project was a complete success:



That momentum carried us forward, and we’re still here — ad-free, independent, and more committed than ever.

Then, in November 2023, I shared something very personal: that once Biden was out of office and safety was assured, I would finally raise my gaze, smile at the camera, and connect with all of you openly. Here’s that post:



That moment is now approaching — and what better time than July 4th, 2026, America’s 250th Birthday and Independence Week celebrations right here in our nation’s capital!

We’ve been quietly planning for months, and I am truly excited to finally meet some of our favorite people — you — publicly amid the fireworks, the National Mall events, and the biggest patriotic celebration our country has seen in 250 years.

To make this vision a reality (coverage, logistics, community gatherings, and everything in between), we need your help once again.

If you’re able to support us with another generous donation today, it will directly fuel this historic project. Every dollar from loyal friends like you makes it possible. Please visit our secure donation page here: https://georgenews.support

I can’t wait to shake hands, share stories, and celebrate freedom together in Washington, D.C. this summer. Thank you again for being part of this journey from the very beginning!

With deepest gratitude and real excitement,

~GEORGE~



