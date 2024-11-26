Hi Substack Crew! As most of you have a 12 monthly renewal coming up over the next few weeks, we’ve put together this for you:
12 monthly price decrease from $50.00 to $47.00, PLUS a further 20 percent off, from now till Dec 15th, 2024.
Check it out at: https://georgenews.org/BHR
Thanks for all your support and we wish you ALL a very Happy Thanksgiving!
GEORGE NEWS is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Uh… not sure I’m Re upping…
Received hardly any content from you. So it’s kinda disappointing….
Have a beautiful and blessed Thanksgiving. Much love