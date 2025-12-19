In the relentless pursuit of truth, we’ve always prioritized substance over spectacle. GEORGE NEWS has exposed the shadows for over a decade—dismantling elite narratives, protecting sources, and fostering communities that endure. The Underground Trinity—$BASED, $ANON, and $NEXUS—embodies this ethos: a closed-loop ecosystem on PulseChain designed to expose corruption, safeguard whistleblowers, and perpetuate unfiltered revelations.

Today, we turn our focus to $NEXUS, the unbreakable network at the Trinity’s core. With its current liquidity around $22,000 (as seen on DEX Screener), we’re committed to fortifying this foundation. As The Based Dev, holding 50% of the original supply in the transparent “GEORGE.pls” wallet, I’m outlining a clear action plan to enhance value, boost confidence, and elevate the project’s floor. This isn’t hype; it’s execution. We’ve already burned over 20% of the supply (worth around $55,000.00 USD at the time of burn) in the first days, reducing circulation and proving our dedication. Now, we’re taking deliberate steps to add liquidity and lock it down, ensuring $NEXUS stands resilient for the long haul.

Our whitepaper, The Underground Trinity: Empowering Truth in the Shadows, details the vision—available here. This plan builds on it, turning blueprint into reality.

Why This Matters: Building an Unshakeable Floor

Liquidity is the lifeblood of any token ecosystem. Deeper pools mean smoother trades, reduced slippage, and a higher “cost to dump”—discouraging volatility while attracting serious participants. By strategically deploying a portion of the dev-held tokens,(500M) we’re signaling unbreakable commitment: no rugs, no short-term games. This raises the floor price organically, creating stability that supports real-world utilities like encrypted hubs, perpetual bounties, and cross-Trinity synergies.

We’re in this for the long term—through purges, scandals, and surges. Every action here reinforces that $NEXUS isn’t just a token; it’s the spine of a movement where truths echo eternally.

The Action Plan: Step-by-Step Fortification

We’ll execute this transparently, with transaction hashes shared on @TheGeorgeHQ. The goal: Double liquidity to $40-60K+ in phases, lock it for 1-3 years, and pair with burns to compress supply further. Here’s how:

Phased Liquidity Addition: Using 10-20% of the 500 million dev-held tokens (50-100 million $NEXUS), paired with equivalent WPLS value. This will be done in batches (e.g., 25 million at a time over days) to minimize impact and build buy pressure. Each addition deepens the pool, stabilizing trades and raising the effective floor by 50-100% with sustained volume. Locking LP Tokens for Permanence: Post-addition, all new LP tokens (proof of pool ownership) will be locked via a trusted service like Team Finance or Unicrypt. Duration: 12-36 months, with certificates publicly shared. This commits the liquidity irrevocably—proving no intent to remove or rug—while signaling to investors that the floor is here to stay. Additional Burns for Scarcity: We’ll burn another 10-20% of dev holdings (50-100 million tokens) directly via contract or to a dead wallet. This reduces circulating supply from ~800 million to ~700 million, enhancing deflationary mechanics and long-term value accrual. Vesting to the Relief DAO and Treasury: 20-40% of holdings (100-200 million) will vest over time into a multisig DAO for operational use—funding whistleblower grants, marketing, and LibertySwap expansions. Schedule: 10% monthly, announced upfront, 30-day notice, for accountability. Community Incentives and Airdrops: A smaller portion (20-50 million) will reward loyal holders across the Trinity—airdropped to $BASED and $ANON stakers. This fosters synergy, turning passive investors into active guardians.

These steps will roll out starting next week, with live updates. No rush, no panic—just methodical strengthening.

The Long-Term Commitment: Why We’re All In

GEORGE NEWS isn’t fleeting. We’ve weathered elite pushback, protected sources fleeing D.C., and serialized exposés that endure. As dev, my public wallet and burns prove alignment: We’re building a fortress, not a flip. This plan elevates $NEXUS’s floor, deepens liquidity for seamless trading, and positions the Trinity for explosive growth as protected sources drop nukes in 2026.

Investors: Your early faith fuels this. Hold steady—watch the ecosystem thrive. If you’re new, bridge in via LibertySwap (libertyswap.finance/nex) and join the flow.

The shadows recede. The current surges.

Awaken. Flow. Prevail.

