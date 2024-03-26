With the recent Moscow attacks, there’s been renewed interest in the events of 9/11, concerning the CIA and all other 3L U.S. governmental agencies. Without going onto the ‘who did it’, of it all, we’re just going to share footage from that day —most of you, have not seen these before our 2021 Telegram post.

We’ll then break it down into a timeline, over the coming week —as we previously posted, back in 2014.

But before we do that, let’s take a closer, more granular look at the Pentagon, on that tragic day.

Video 1. Emergency Response at the Pentagon, Sept. 11, 2001

Video 2. Emergency Response at the Pentagon, Sept. 11, 2001

Video 3. Emergency Response at the Pentagon, Sept. 11, 2001

Video 4. Emergency Response at the Pentagon, Sept. 11, 2001

Video 5. Security Camera Footage of the Pentagon, Sept. 11, 2001

Video 6. Civilian Raw footage of regional scenes in the aftermath of the attack on the Pentagon.

Video 7. Footage of work performed at the Pentagon, days after the incident on Sept. 11, 2001.

Video 8. Recovery and Investigations at the Pentagon, in the days immediately after the incident on Sept. 11, 2001.

Video 9. Footage of work performed at the Pentagon, days after the incident on Sept. 11, 2001

Images from the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001

Pentagon Interior Images. FBI ‘investigating’.

Pentagon Interior Images in the days after the event.

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Regards,

GEORGE