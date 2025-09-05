It's an exciting time here at GEORGE NEWS as we dive deeper into the world of Web3 and decentralized finance. If you've been following our journey, you know we've always been about transparency, investigative journalism, and empowering our supporters. Today, we're thrilled to share our comprehensive, long-term marketing strategy for our recently revitalized token, $BASED, on the PulseChain ecosystem.

This isn't just a token. It's a community takeover (CTO) project designed to foster fairness, longevity, and real-world impact.

For those new to our story, GEORGE NEWS has been delivering hard-hitting journalism since 2014. Our site serves as a hub for unfiltered news and insights. Now, with $BASED, we're extending that ethos into crypto, creating a token that rewards loyalty and drives positive change. Let's break it down step by step, from our origins to our ambitious roadmap, and outline how we're marketing this for sustained success.

The Origins and Launch of $BASED: A Fair Start

$BASED was originally created on Pump.Tires, a bonding curve and token creation platform, on Feb 01 2025 19:59:55 PM (-05:00 UTC) and abandoned a day later. Seeing its potential, we stepped in for an official community takeover. This wasn't about quick gains—it was about building something equitable. Why PulseChain? Well, there are many reason. But how’s this for one: You will never have your wallets or accounts frozen.

We launched with just 10% of the total supply in our hands, deliberately limiting our control to avoid the "dev rug" stigma that plagues so many projects. In the spirit of fairness:

We've already given away 4% to early supporters and community members.

We've burned 6%, reducing the circulating supply and increasing scarcity.

The results? Explosive. Within the first hour of launch, $BASED rocketed to #1 across the entire PulseChain ecosystem, holding that spot for 48 hours straight. It's since maintained a solid position in the top 5, with impressive metrics since launch, seeing (at the time of writing) almost 6,000 buys and sells.

This early momentum proves the power of a community-first approach—no massive dev holdings, no insider advantages, just pure, organic growth.

Our Commitment to Scarcity and Community Rewards

To keep the momentum going, we're calling on our rewarded supporters to give back. If you've profited from $BASED's rise, consider donating via https://donate.pls.fyi. These funds will allow us to buy and burn an additional 30-35% of the remaining supply, further enhancing value through deflationary mechanics. Once we hit that milestone, GEORGE NEWS will pivot to aggressive buybacks, earmarking proceeds for future projects and philanthropic initiatives—like supporting independent journalism and community causes.

We're also planning to pair $BASED with multiple liquidity pools across PulseChain. This will boost stability, reduce volatility, and ensure longevity in a fast-paced market.

One key highlight: Accessibility has never been easier. Thanks to Liberty Swap Finance, you can now bridge directly from other chains into PulseChain and straight into $BASED. No complicated steps—just seamless entry for new holders. This bridge is a game-changer, lowering barriers and inviting broader participation.

The Long-Term Marketing Strategy: A Phased Approach

We want to emphasize sustainability over hype. $BASED isn't a pump-and-dump—it's a utility-driven asset tied to GEORGE NEWS' mission. Our plan is divided into three phases:

Foundation (0-6 months), Growth (6-18 months), and Maturity (18+ months). We'll leverage organic community building, strategic partnerships, and data-driven tactics to drive adoption.

Phase 1: Foundation (0-6 Months) – Building Buzz and Trust

The focus here is on solidifying our base and amplifying early wins.

Community Engagement on Socials: We'll ramp up activity on X, Telegram and our Substack. Regular meme contests and Q&A’s will keep the conversation alive. Goal: Grow our X followers from 210K+ to 300K by Q1 2026, using $BASED as a hook for ‘based’ news discussions.

Content Marketing: Produce regular articles like this one, plus videos explaining PulseChain basics and $BASED's role.

Giveaways and Airdrops: Reward loyal holders with $BASED airdrops for social shares or donations. We've already given away 4%—expect more targeted campaigns to incentivize holding.(remember when we gave away our “Key To The White House”?)

Influencer Outreach: Partner with PulseChain influencers (e.g., those in the top trending lists) for shoutouts. We'll avoid paid shills, focusing on genuine endorsements from community leaders.

SEO and Visibility: Continually keep our website and Dex Screener page optimized for searches like "$BASED PulseChain." Submit for listings on CoinGecko and GeckoTerminal to increase discoverability.

Metrics to Track: Daily active users in Telegram, X engagement rates, and market cap growth. Budget: Primarily organic, with ~10% of donations allocated to targeted X ads.

Phase 2: Growth (6-18 Months) – Scaling Adoption

With a strong foundation, we'll expand reach and utility.

Partnerships and Integrations: Collaborate with other PulseChain projects (e.g., Liberty Swap for co-marketing) and explore cross-chain bridges. Pair $BASED with stable assets in new liquidity pools to attract DeFi users.

Philanthropy-Driven Campaigns: Tie buybacks to real-world impact—e.g., donating a portion of proceeds to journalism funds or community causes. Market this via storytelling: "$BASED isn't just an investment; it's a force for good."

Events and Webinars: Host virtual events on Spaces (X) discussing crypto trends, with $BASED as the entry ticket. Aim for quarterly AMAs with GEORGE NEWS team members.

Paid Marketing: Launch modest ad campaigns on X and crypto forums, targeting keywords like "PulseChain tokens" and "community takeovers." Use retargeting for donation page visitors. Reward top “burners” with an exclusive BASED.PLS subdomain. (yourname.based.pls)

Data Analytics: Monitor on-chain data (e.g., holder count, transaction volume) to refine strategies. If trends show dips, counter with flash burns or liquidity injections.

Metrics to Track: Holder growth (aim for 5,000+), trading volume (target $1M+ daily), and partnership announcements. Budget: 20-30% of buyback funds.

Phase 3: Maturity (18+ Months) – Sustained Dominance

Long-term vision: Establish $BASED as a staple in PulseChain.

Exchange Listings: Push for major DEX and CEX listings to boost liquidity and exposure.

Ecosystem Expansion: Develop $BASED utilities, like staking for GEORGE NEWS premium content or NFT integrations for supporters.

Global Outreach: Translate content for international audiences and partner with non-English crypto communities.

Sustainability Focus: Continue buy-and-burn cycles, aiming for 50%+ supply reduction over time. Use philanthropy to differentiate from speculative tokens.

Risk Management: Diversify marketing channels (e.g., TikTok for Gen Z) and monitor regulatory changes in crypto.

Metrics to Track: Market cap stability ($10M+ goal), community retention rates, and philanthropic impact reports. Budget: Self-sustaining via token ecosystem fees.

Why $BASED? A Call to Action

$BASED embodies GEORGE NEWS's values: Fairness, transparency, and community power. By donating today via https://donate.pls.fyi, you're not just supporting a token—you're fueling burns, buybacks, and philanthropy. Any token donated will be swapped for $BASED, and then burnt. Bridge in easily through Liberty Swap and join the movement.

We're in this for the long haul. Stay tuned for updates, and let's make $BASED a legend on PulseChain. Questions? Drop them in the comments or hit us up on Telegram.

Stay based,

The GEORGE NEWS Team

