This is the one you’ve been waiting for—the last direct message before we shift fully into execution mode for July 4, 2026.

In just over 100 days, Washington, D.C. transforms into the epicenter of the nation’s biggest celebration in generations. Picture this:

- The Great American State Fair sprawling across the National Mall, with all 50 states and territories represented in massive pavilions.

- A historic parade and the most spectacular fireworks display ever planned for the capital.

- A month-long festival of exhibits, reenactments, and cultural events honoring 250 years of independence.

- The burial of a time capsule on the Mall itself—sealed for the next 250 years.

Official plans from America250 and the National Park Service confirm it’s going to be unlike anything we’ve seen: family festivals kicking off the final countdown, expanded Smithsonian shows, and the Declaration of Independence itself taking center stage at the Archives.

I’ve committed to being right in the middle of it—openly, in person—for the first time. And I want you there with me: shaking hands, sharing the moment, and documenting this milestone as a community.

We’ve built this step by step with your help. Now we’re in the final stretch—securing the last pieces of coverage, travel, safe gathering spots, and on-the-ground resources so we can show up strong and capture it all for everyone who couldn’t make the trip.

This isn’t another routine request. This is the closing push. If you’ve stood with us before, your support right now is what gets us across the line—no more emails after this, just action on the ground in D.C.

Head here to contribute and lock in your part of this historic week: https://georgenews.support

Whatever you can do—whether it’s renewing your level, adding a boost, or even just passing this to one more person who believes—will make the difference.

Let’s turn 250 years of American story into something we all experience together. I look forward to seeing many of you under those fireworks.

Thank you for being the backbone of this.

Last call—let’s make it count.

~GEORGE~