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Theresa
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George we are Heartbroken we will be at Mount Rushmore on the 4th and miss out on dc! We sent in a donation and hope it helps make it a marvelous occasion for everyone! Hope to see in person one day and give you a hug! God bless you! WWG1WGA & TBIYTC! Xoxoxoxoxo - HunnyAnon

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