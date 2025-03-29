We love New Zealand! Ever since we visited Queenstown to chase down a story back in late 2023, we have followed it’s local political news cycle.

We’ve always stood in solidarity with causes around the world, that advocate for the protection of children, and especially the unborn. We’re also very staunch supporters of people like the amazing Liz Crokin, who has dedicated her life to this cause.

You can imagine our shock and disgust, when we saw multiple posts on X, about a local member of NZ parliament, BENJAMIN CODY DOYLE, accused of “pedophile-like” behavior.

However, it wasn’t until we saw New Zealand’s deputy Prime Minister, and Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, call out the ‘deep-state’ influenced media hacks about their silence on the matter, that we decided to dig deeper.

Winston Peters, who recently met with Marco Rubio, said, “…If it were any MP from a government party the media would’ve already headlined it”, referring to the media’s love of the “woke” Green Party.

NZ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Winston Peters with Marco Rubio at STATE, on March 18, 2025, in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 18: Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) meets with New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters in the Treaty Room of the State Department on March 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. Peters is meeting with his American counterpart and having a range of other meetings with Trump administration officials while visiting Washington. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

In another recent post, Winston Peters said this about the woke Party of “The Greens”: “…they are nothing but a bunch of ideologically driven anarchist losers”

We’ve noticed, that like our own President, Peters is also vilified and hated by their local “woke”, ‘bought-and-paid-for’ media.

The X post that kicked off this whole “nuthin’ burger” started with X user, @Holyhekatuiteka. It said:

“Alarm bells. The Greens have made Ben[jamin Cody] Doyle spokesperson for ‘Early childhood development’. The ex Burnett foundation employee and ex teacher is intent on transing as many kids as he can, Doyle recently called for more rainbow propaganda in schools & Puberty Blockers and surgery on demand! ***** Warning Graphic Content***** Last year I was sent a hidden Instagram account belonging to Doyle by a concerned (now ex) Greens voter. The below information is DEEPLY concerning. The accounts handle was ‘Bible Belt Bussy’. The phrase ‘Bible Belt Queers’ refers to stigmatised LGBTQIA+ individuals who live in or come from the "Bible Belt" region, a context often marked by strong religious beliefs and potentially conservative social norms. Doyle has used the ‘Bible Belt’ reference to represent ‘oppression’… oppression of what though ? MAPs? The word Bussy is a portmanteau of the words Boy and Pussy. It is a slang term used in rainbow circles for a young ‘bottom’. In one of the pictures he has a young child in his lap with the caption ‘Bussy Galore’. In another picture the young child is writing Xmas cards to prison inmates and another with Doyle saying the child is neither a boy or girl, and the comment ‘speak to us about cheese instead’ some people may draw a conclusion to what ‘Cheese’ may refer to. Instagram has long been identified by international law agencies as a platform used by offenders to share child pornography and sex traffic children, often using emoji’s and codified language and tags. I believe in my opinion there are countless references, tags, icons and photo’s comments in his account that I believe require further investigation. […]



GROK 3 explains what the term, “bussy” means in LGBTQ+ circles.

The LGBTQ+ activist, Benjamin Cody Doyle (who also uses a fake indigenous name of “KAURI”, instead of “CODY at Waikato University) is the New Zealand Greens spokesperson for early childhood development. He is seen here on the steps of New Zealand parliament, with young children, some of whom appear to be wearing ‘rainbow / pride’ colors. *The children have the consent of parents and guardians to be photographed, according to The Green Party Instagram account.

Official images as seen on the NZ Green Party website

Disturbing images shared on X, show Benjamin Cody Doyle kissing a pre-pubescent boy on the mouth. It also reveals hashtags that are commonly used by child groomers and worse. These images were uploaded to Doyle's publicly available Instagram account, and could be viewed by the public, including those who did NOT follow the account. The account, "BibleBeltBussy", has since been made 'private', and more than 50 previously public posts have been deleted.

The silence from the Green Party leadership and local NZ media amongst the swirling allegations and innuendo online is deafening.

In fact, it seems that the Green Party put out a “news” article, penned by, BENJAMIN CODY DOYLE, the SAME day that these horrific posts were made public. Could it be that this was simply an attempt at trying to ‘game’ the online search algorithms for Ben’s name? Good luck with that, we’re tagging him ‘six ways to Sunday’ in this story!

An Instagram video post, with the caption, “Puberty blockers are healthcare, and healthcare is a human right”, as seen on the official account of the NZ Green Party.

We are following this story closely and will update this page over the coming days.

UPDATE: 04/02/2025, 10:30pm ET

A reader in New Zealand sent us screenshots of an Instagram account run by Benjamin Cody Doyle’s ex-colleague, Golriz Ghahraman.

The Instagram story posts, which were “live” for 24 hours, show Golriz wearing a t-shirt with the word “BUSSY” and proclaiming her support for Doyle.

As of 04/02/2025, Ghahraman was still showing as “following” the account (@)BibleBeltBussy” on Instagram.

Click on image, to see our X post reply regarding these images.

Benjamin Cody Doyle locked down his X account, but we DID find archived links to old posts. All of these posts were public at the time of the archive. His bank account number and cell phone, which he made public for fundraising, can be viewed as well.

Note: if any interested media would like to contact the ‘big 3’ of NZ Media, or the NZ Green Party, you can view their publicly available contact email addresses here, which are in our Proton Drive, in an excel sheet.