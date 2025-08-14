In a bold move to protect Louisiana's children, Attorney General Liz Murrill has filed a bombshell lawsuit against Roblox Corporation, accusing the platform of enabling widespread sexual abuse and exploitation.

GEORGE NEWS dives deep into the details of this critical case, revealing how a so-called "safe" gaming site has become a predator's playground. The State of Louisiana, through Attorney General Liz Murrill, has launched a no-holds-barred legal assault on Roblox Corporation in the 21st Judicial District Court.

Filed on what appears to be the heels of mounting evidence of child endangerment, the petition paints a damning picture of a company that prioritizes profits over the safety of its youngest users.

Roblox, marketed as the "#1 gaming site for kids and teens," is alleged to have knowingly facilitated the distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and the systemic sexual exploitation of minors across the U.S., including right here in Louisiana. At the heart of the lawsuit is a stark contradiction: Roblox's relentless assurances of safety versus the grim reality on its platform.

The company boasts of being a "family-friendly" environment where kids can "imagine, create, and play safely." Yet, as detailed in the 42-page petition, Roblox lacks basic safeguards like robust age verification, effective content moderation, and clear warnings to parents about the lurking dangers. Users as young as six can sign up in minutes, with no parental consent required or verified, allowing predators to masquerade as children and prey on the vulnerable.

A chilling example from the lawsuit underscores the urgency. On July 15, 2025, in Livingston Parish, law enforcement raided a suspect's home and found him actively using Roblox while possessing voice-altering tech to sound like a young girl—allegedly to lure and exploit minors.

This isn't an isolated incident; it's symptomatic of Roblox's willful disregard for child safety, the suit argues. Roblox's explosive growth—now boasting 82.9 million daily active users, with 40% under 13—has come at a steep cost. The platform's "experiences" (user-generated games) number over 6.4 million, but many are riddled with horrors: simulated sex acts in "condo games," virtual strip clubs, and even titles like "Escape to Epstein Island" or "Diddy Party," which mock real-world sex trafficking scandals involving Jeffrey Epstein and Sean "Diddy" Combs. These are accessible under the "All Ages" category, eviscerating any pretense of age-appropriate content.

The petition pulls no punches on Roblox's deceptive practices. Despite claims of "stringent safety systems" and "thousands of human moderators," leaked internal documents show the company debating trivialities like acceptable "bulge" sizes on avatars while ignoring rampant CSAM trading in groups with thousands of members. Chat filters are easily bypassed with alphanumeric tricks, and default settings until recently allowed adults to message kids freely. Revenue streams fuel this negligence. Roblox rakes in billions from "Robux," its in-game currency, often purchased by obsessed kids who'll do "anything for Robux"—a phrase that predators exploit. The company's executives, including CEO David Baszucki and VP Tami Bhaumik, have peddled safety myths in interviews and on their website, assuring parents that Roblox is a "safe and fun space" with cutting-edge protections. But as the lawsuit reveals, these are hollow promises designed to lure more users and boost stock prices—Roblox shares have surged over 115% this year alone. AG Murrill's statement in the accompanying press release cuts to the core:

“Due to Roblox’s lack of safety protocols, it endangers the safety of the children of Louisiana. Roblox is overrun with harmful content and child predators because it prioritizes user growth, revenue, and profits over child safety. Every parent should be aware of the clear and present danger posed to their children by Roblox so they can prevent the unthinkable from ever happening in their own home.”

This isn't just about Louisiana; it's a wake-up call for parents nationwide. Studies cited in the suit link exposure to sexualized gaming content with desensitization to real-world exploitation, making kids prime targets for grooming. Roblox's failure to mandate age-appropriate designations or use available biometric verification tools exacerbates the risk. The state seeks restitution, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains, civil penalties, attorneys' fees, and injunctive relief to force Roblox to overhaul its platform under the Louisiana Unfair Trade Practices Act.

If successful, this could set a precedent for holding Big Tech accountable for turning a blind eye to child predators in pursuit of profits.

The full lawsuit petition is available here.