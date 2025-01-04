In a recent post on 𝕏, Elon Musk spoke of “unregretted user seconds” —a term he created specifically for a new metric within the new 𝕏 algorithm changes that targets “negativity”.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on New Year's Eve at Mar-A-Lago club on December 31, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. President-elect Trump continues to fill posts in his upcoming administration ahead of his January 20 inauguration. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)

"Unregretted user seconds" is a metric introduced by Elon Musk for the social media platform 𝕏 (formerly known as Twitter). It focuses on the quality of user engagement rather than simply the quantity of time spent on the platform. The concept aims to measure how much time users spend in a way that they do not regret, ensuring that the experience is positive, informative, and entertaining. This approach seeks to optimize user satisfaction by prioritizing content that users find valuable, thereby increasing the overall quality of their time spent on 𝕏. The metric is part of broader efforts to enhance user experience by promoting meaningful interactions and reducing exposure to negative or low-quality content.

“If far more credible, verified subscriber accounts (not bots) mute/block your account compared to those who like your posts, your reach will decline significantly.” Musk also noted that accounts engaged in “coordinated attacks” using mutes or blocks would be flagged as spam. This announcement followed Musk's criticism of his opponents, whom he called “subtards,” clearly, a derogatory remark questioning their intelligence.

A recent X post by Elon Musk stated that “too much negativity is being pushed”. Users are now asked to post “nice” X posts.

xAI is now valued more than what Elon paid to purchase Twitter. Let that sink in. After a multi-billion dollar investment from BlackRock into xAI, significant changes are now being implemented to the 𝕏 algorithm that will “punish” you for “negativity.”

The top 5 types of posts, that 𝕏 might consider "negative" and potentially limit your reach for:

Criticism of Public Figures: Posts that directly criticize or negatively comment on public figures, especially those with significant followings or influence on the platform, can be seen as negative. This includes posts that might be perceived as personal attacks or overly harsh critiques. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 Controversial Opinions or Conspiracy Theories: Sharing or endorsing conspiracy theories or opinions that are heavily debated or seen as contentious can flag your content as negative, particularly if these views are not backed by credible evidence or are inflammatory in nature. 1, 2 Negative Engagement Baiting: Posts designed to provoke argument or drama, such as those that might challenge users or groups in a confrontational manner, can be viewed negatively. This includes posts that aim to stir up controversy for the sake of engagement. Excessive Negativity or Complaining: Regularly posting content with an overwhelmingly negative tone, like constant complaints about various aspects of life, politics, or services, without offering constructive criticism or solutions, might be considered negative by the platform's algorithms.1, 2 Criticism of the Platform or Its Policies: Posts that directly criticize 𝕏's policies, its management, or its handling of content might be seen as negative, particularly if they imply wrongdoing or inefficiency by the platform itself. This could include critiques on how content is moderated or how the algorithm functions. 1, 2, 3

In summary: X is updating its algorithm to foster a "more positive environment” on the platform. Key changes include:

Penalizing Negativity : The new algorithm aims to reduce the visibility of content deemed negative. This is an effort to create a more uplifting atmosphere, potentially by lowering the reach of critical, confrontational posts or otherwise negative in tone. This might involve assessing content for negativity through user interactions, feedback, and possibly automated text analysis.

Promoting Informational and Entertaining Content : There's a strategic push to elevate content that is informative or entertaining. This could mean content that educates, provides value, or is simply engaging in a positive manner, like humor or motivational stories, gets a boost in visibility.

Maximizing 'Unregretted User Time': Instead of focusing purely on maximizing screen time, the new algorithm prioritizes what is referred to as "unregretted user-seconds." This means aiming for user engagement that leaves individuals feeling that their time on the platform was well spent, rather than just time consumed.