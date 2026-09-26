George News, Editor



Friday, September 25th, 2026

I hope this finds you well. I’m writing personally again to the people who have stood with George News from the beginning.

I had hoped July 4th — America’s 250th — would be the day I finally looked up, smiled at the camera, and met many of you in person. That did not happen. I know some of you were looking forward to it. I was too. I can’t go into the details yet. When I do show my face, you will understand why I waited.

What has not changed is the work, or how we pay for it. Since 2014 we have stayed ad-free and independent. George News is still funded by readers — coffee-sized gifts, the occasional larger one, shares, and the quiet loyalty of people who want journalism that doesn’t answer to a sponsor. That is still how we survive.

If you are in a position to help today, it goes straight into keeping the lights on and the reporting going. Donate securely here:

https://georgenews.support

Thank you for staying with us when the public moment had to wait. I have not forgotten the promise. I am still coming. The timing has to be right.

With gratitude,



~GEORGE~