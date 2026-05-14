Dear Valued Subscriber,

This is it.

In exactly 51 days, Washington, D.C. will become the beating heart of the largest celebration of American independence in a quarter of a millennium.

The Great American State Fair will take over the National Mall with 50 state pavilions, massive interactive exhibits, and nonstop energy from late June through July 11.

On July 4th, the expanded National Independence Day Parade will march down Constitution Avenue, followed by the Salute to America — featuring major performances, military flyovers, powerful speeches, and what’s being called the biggest fireworks display ever launched over the capital.

Live reenactments of the Declaration of Independence at the National Archives will put history front and center like never before.

I will be there — openly and in person — documenting every moment and finally meeting many of you face-to-face in the heart of it all.

You’ve been with me through every stage. As one of our paid subscribers and proven supporters, you’ve already helped carry this project forward. Now we’re in the final 51-day sprint, and your support will determine how strongly and professionally we show up for this historic week.

This is not another routine update. It’s a direct, no-frills call to our most dedicated backers: stand with me one last time so we can secure the remaining logistics, on-the-ground coverage, safe community meetups, and the resources needed to capture this milestone for everyone.

No more asks after this one.

No more planning phase.

The moment these funds land, we shift fully into execution mode.

Secure your contribution here and claim your part in America’s 250th:

https://georgenews.support

This is our chance to stand together on the National Mall — not just watching history, but actively participating in and documenting the rebirth of the American spirit.

The window is closing fast. Step up boldly.

Let’s make sure George News is right where it belongs — in the middle of it all.

Let’s do this.

~GEORGE~