In a shocking disclosure, a whistleblower claims that the FBI, under James Comey's leadership, launched a secret criminal investigation into Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign shortly after Trump announced his candidacy in June 2015. This operation, kept off-the-books and hidden from oversight, allegedly used undercover agents as "honeypots" to infiltrate the campaign, raising serious questions about FBI conduct.

What We Know

The whistleblower, an FBI agent involved in the operation, reported to the House Judiciary Committee that two female agents were deployed to get close to campaign members, traveling with Trump and his staff. Described as a "fishing expedition," the investigation lacked a specific crime target and was concealed from the Justice Department's Inspector General. It targeted adviser George Papadopoulos and ended when a newspaper obtained a photo of an agent, with the FBI allegedly misleading the public to protect the operation.

X post from Erica Knight, February 25, 2025

Key Players and Cover-Up

James Comey, along with Deputy Director Dave Bowdich and Paul Abbate, are implicated. One agent was transferred to the CIA to avoid scrutiny, and another was promoted within the FBI, suggesting efforts to shield the operation. Employees were allegedly told never to discuss it, and information was withheld from Trump's defense, raising legal concerns.

Expert Reactions

Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker calls this, if true, a "booming, egregious violation" of protocols, noting it lacked proper authorization. The House Judiciary Committee is investigating, with implications for FBI impartiality and public trust.

Why It Matters

This story, amidst the backdrop of the 2016 election and failed Russia collusion probes, highlights potential abuse of power. It’s a reminder of the delicate balance between law enforcement and politics, with ongoing investigations likely to reveal more.

The ongoing investigation by the House Judiciary Committee suggests more developments, which we’ll continue to follow for our audience.

Key Citations