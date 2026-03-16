In the heated battle for Georgia’s governorship, where integrity and trust should reign supreme, one candidate appears to have stooped to new lows. Rick Jackson, the billionaire healthcare executive with a checkered past including tens of millions in unresolved IRS disputes, has been caught red-handed twisting a heartfelt charity endorsement into a vicious political attack ad. Leaked emails obtained exclusively by Kesler Consulting and George News reveal a calculated scheme that began months ago, under the guise of supporting foster youth, only to be repurposed as ammunition against his Republican rival, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.

This isn’t just politics as usual. This is outright deception, exploiting a noble cause like the Fostering Success Act to ambush a fellow conservative. Georgia voters deserve the truth, and George News is here to deliver it unfiltered.

The Setup: A “Charity” Video Turns Political Poison

It all started in September 2025, when a partner at [Redacted] and a key operative for Jackson’s Fostering Success Act initiative reached out to Jones’ team. The pitch? Lt. Gov. Jones, known for his genuine passion for helping foster kids, was asked to record a short video praising Rick Jackson’s work on the tax credit program that supports youth aging out of foster care.

The emails paint a picture of relentless pursuit. [Redacted] begged Jones’ team multiple times to schedule the filming.

They provided scripts, suggested locations (like the Georgia Chamber of Commerce), and even offered teleprompter setups.

Jones, ever the statesman, agreed – recording two videos on a green screen in early December 2025.

One focused on the Fostering Success Act itself, the other a direct shoutout to Jackson:

“Rick Jackson knows firsthand what it’s like to grow up in foster care, and that’s what makes his commitment to helping others so powerful. He’s taken his own experience and turned it into action, creating real opportunities for foster youth, especially those aging out of the system through the Fostering Success Act. We’re incredibly grateful for his heart and his leadership. Thank you, Rick, for all you do for Georgia!”

Jones’s team delivered the videos on December 9, 2025. [Name redacted] responded enthusiastically: “[name redacted] – thank you so much for these!! They’re great!” But here’s the twist – this “thank you” came just one day before Jackson’s highly publicized $1 million donation to Trump’s MAGA PAC on December 10, 2025. Coincidence? Hardly.

“Fostering Success Act Video”

“Rick Jackson Video”

Sources close to the race tell George News this was a blatant stunt to curry favor for a potential Trump endorsement – one that ultimately went to Burt Jones instead.

The emails show no indication that these videos were for anything but year-end donations to the foster program. In fact, when a Jones representative asked for clarification – “Just to confirm - is this for a specific event or just general use?” – [Name redacted] dodged the question entirely. And the timing? These exchanges ramped up the same week “Georgians for Integrity,” a shadowy dark-money group now linked to anti-Jones attack ads, first hit Georgia airwaves.

The Betrayal: From Praise to Attack Ad

Fast forward to March 2026, and Jackson – now officially in the race – has repurposed Jones’s kind words into a brutal TV spot. The ad juxtaposes Jones’ praise with recent criticisms, branding Jones a “liar” for calling out Jackson’s tactics. It’s a masterclass in manipulation: using Jones’ own voice against him, all while hiding behind the veil of a charitable cause.

Recent X posts amplify the outrage. Cole Muzio (@ColeMuzio), president of Frontline Policy Council, called it out directly: “I genuinely hope a nascent campaign wasn’t being planned when Mr. Jackson’s team scripted a video for @burtjonesforga. I’ve refrained from criticism this far, but this appears to be one of the more underhanded things I’ve seen in politics. #gapol”

Holly Kesler (@HollyKesler) went nuclear: “🚨MIND-BLOWING GEORGIA GOV-RACE SCANDAL EXPLODES!😲 I simply can’t believe Rick Jackson’s campaign BEGGED Burt Jones—not once, but multiple times—to drop his name in that glowing ‘good friend’ praise back in December 2025... only to twist it into a savage TV ad calling Jones a LIAR using his OWN words!🤯 And not only that, used his foster care experience and organization as a part of this!!! Disgusting! ... THIS ISN’T DIRTY POLITICS! THESE ARE SICK, TWISTED MIND GAMES!! WAKE UP, GEORGIA!!!”

Kesler’s post includes screenshots of the emails, which also match the chains in our copies, showing the persistent badgering from Jackson’s team.

Jackson’s Troubled Past: IRS Woes and Dark Money Ties

This isn’t Jackson’s first brush with controversy. The self-made billionaire, who rose from foster care to helm a massive healthcare empire, has a history of legal entanglements with the IRS totaling tens of millions in disputes – issues that raise serious questions about his fitness for office. While Jackson touts his rags-to-riches story, critics point to these financial red flags as evidence of slippery dealings.

Add to that the dark-money ads from “Georgians for Integrity,” which have hammered Jones with baseless smears. Jones’s camp has directly accused Jackson of orchestrating these attacks, leading to a defamation lawsuit filed by Jackson just last week. As reported by Atlanta News First, Jones is casting Jackson as the puppet master behind these shadowy efforts, further muddying the GOP primary waters.

Why This Matters for Georgia

Burt Jones, a proven leader with a track record of fighting for conservative values, doesn’t deserve this backstabbing. He’s been transparent about his criticisms of Jackson – from questionable campaign spending to these underhanded tactics. Jackson’s move exploits a genuine act of goodwill, dragging a program meant to help vulnerable kids into the political muck.

Georgians, ask yourselves: Do you want a governor who schemes behind the scenes, twists words for personal gain, and hides behind charity? Or one like Burt Jones, who puts Georgia first without the games?

This is breaking news, and George News will continue to dig deeper. Stay tuned for updates.

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