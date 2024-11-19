Why would Chris LaCivita hire Hunter Biden’s lawyer?

The Daily Beast ran a story, on October 15th, 2024, detailing 22 Million dollars made by Chris LaCivita’s LLC, working off the ‘Donald J. Trump for President 2024’ re-election campaign.

Well, that story was “ammended” on November 8th, to reflect a NEW figure of “only” 19.2M dollars.

On November 12th, 2024, Geragos & Geragos, at the instruction of their client, LaCivita, sent this letter to the general counsel for the Daily Beast:

CLICK IMAGE TO DOWNLOAD PDF

As we read through this letter, we can see what’s being implied by Team LaCivita. Here's a breakdown of the legal communication, from LaCivita’s POV.

The Background: The Daily Beast ran a series of articles claiming that Chris LaCivita, a campaign manager for the Trump campaign, had personally received $22 million in compensation from campaign funds. This narrative suggested personal enrichment at the expense of campaign finances, leading to implications about his integrity and job security.

The Correction: Upon confrontation with these claims, The Daily Beast issued an editor's note correcting the amount to $19.2 million, specifying that this sum was paid to LaCivita's LLC, Advancing Strategies, LLC, and not to him personally. However, this correction has been deemed insufficient by LaCivita's legal representation due to the persistent implication of personal financial gain.

Legal Response: In response, Setara Qassim, (on behalf of Mark Geragos) from the law firm GERAGOS & GERAGOS has sent a letter to Neil Rosenhouse, General Counsel at The Daily Beast. Here are the key points from the letter:

Inadequate Correction: - The correction from $22 million to $19.2 million does not address the core issue of the reporting which falsely implied that LaCivita kept these funds for personal use. The narrative in the articles continues to suggest misconduct, which the correction does little to rectify. FEC Records: - The letter points out that Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show payments to Advancing Strategies, LLC, were for campaign advertisement purposes, not for LaCivita's personal benefit. These payments total approximately $14,787,265.00, directly contradicting the narrative of personal enrichment. Legal Burden: - Qassim challenges The Daily Beast's approach by noting that in defamation cases not involving public figures, the burden to prove or disprove the falsity of statements typically falls on the defendant, not the plaintiff as implied by The Daily Beast's demand for substantiation from LaCivita. Demand for Retraction: - Given the reputational, employment, and potential tax implications for LaCivita, the letter demands a full retraction of all related reporting, arguing that the correction does not sufficiently address the damage done.

Implications: - This dispute highlights the responsibilities of media outlets in ensuring factual accuracy in their reporting, especially when it pertains to individuals' personal and professional reputations. - It also underscores the complexities involved in reporting on political figures and campaign finances, where the line between personal and business dealings can become blurred in public perception.

Conclusion: While The Daily Beast has attempted to correct its reporting, the demand for a retraction indicates that for those involved, the issue is far from resolved. This case could potentially set a precedent or at least fuel further discussion on how media reports on political figures and the consequences of inaccuracies.

-and to that we say, “BULLS**T, Chris LaCivita!”

The DAILY BEAST are alleging that the $19.2 million was paid to Advancing Strategies LLC between Oct 4 and Oct 31, 2022, for the purposes of buying ads across several mediums, and that LaCivita DID NOT personally benefit from it. Yeah right, McFly!

That is the most disingenuous and slight of hand affectation of the alleged truth we may have ever seen, which for anyone with a modicum of curiosity opens up so many more questions that “Papa Smurf” doesn't want to have to answer.

Answers that would be required if a libel and defamation case were pursued.

So, basically, Chris LaCivita hired a crooked law firm full of unethical lawyers, which is known to represent crooked, despicable people when the possibility of their crooked deeds becoming public knowledge occurs, but we're supposed to just believe that THIS time, that isn't the case. If the #DailyBeast were smart, they would haved called the bluff and changed NOTHING! (GN colleague via X)