If you've been following GEORGE NEWS since our inception in 2014, you know we've been on the front lines exposing the corrupt underbelly of the Washington swamp. Today, we bring you an explosive analysis of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's recent White House press conference – a takedown that rips the lid off the Obama-era intelligence manipulations designed to undermine Donald Trump's 2016 victory.

This isn't just another story; it's the smoking gun proving what we've said all along: The Russia collusion narrative was a fabricated lie, a deep state operation to stage a coup against the will of the American people.

Gabbard, pulling no punches in her role as DNI under President Trump, laid out the damning findings from the House Intelligence Committee's oversight report. This isn't hearsay – it's based on declassified documents, insider testimonies, and hard evidence that the mainstream media (you know, the fake news outlets) will bury faster than you can say "Steele Dossier."

Let's dive into the key revelations straight from her transcript, because the truth demands to be heard.

Putin's Real Game: Undermining Democracy, Not Backing Trump

First off, Gabbard hammered home that Vladimir Putin's interference in 2016 wasn't about propping up Trump – it was about sowing chaos in our democratic process. The report shows Putin actually held back from leaking dirt on Hillary Clinton before the election, saving his most damaging material for what Moscow expected to be her "inevitable" presidency. Why? To weaken her from day one.

But here's where it gets sinister: Obama's handpicked CIA Director John Brennan and the Intelligence Community (IC) intentionally suppressed this intelligence. They buried reports detailing Russia's compromising info on Clinton, including:

Secret meetings with U.S. religious organizations where State Department officials allegedly promised increased funding in exchange for campaign support.

Patronage schemes funneling State Department employees to boost Clinton 's bid.

High-level DNC emails exposing Hillary's "psycho-emotional problems," including fits of anger and a daily regimen of heavy tranquilizers.

Brennan knew this, yet he pushed a false narrative that Putin had a "clear preference" for Trump. Gabbard called it out: This was a "contrived, false narrative" built on "dubious, substandard sources."

The Steele Dossier: The Rotten Core of the Hoax

We've been shouting about the Steele Dossier for years – that Clinton-funded pack of lies masquerading as intelligence. Gabbard confirmed what GEORGE NEWS has reported: Brennan lied under oath, claiming the dossier wasn't used in the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA). Wrong! It was referenced in the main text and detailed in a two-page annex. Brennan overruled his own CIA officers who warned, "We don't have direct information that Putin wanted to get Trump elected." Yet, the ICA – rushed through under Obama's direct orders – claimed with "high confidence" that Russia "aspired to help President-elect Trump's election chances" by discrediting Clinton. And get this: The NSA only had "moderate confidence" in this judgment, while Brennan's CIA and Comey's FBI pushed "high confidence." No wonder – they ignored reliable intel showing Russian officials prepping for a Clinton win and assessing that neither candidate would favor Russia's interests.

Obama's Direct Hand: A Presidential Order to Fabricate the Narrative

Gabbard didn't mince words: This ICA wasn't a standard intel product. It was a "high-profile product ordered by President Obama," limited to just five analysts and one principal drafter – far from the broad consensus the IC usually demands. On December 9, 2016, after a secret National Security Council meeting with Brennan, Clapper, Susan Rice, and others, Obama tasked the IC with this sham assessment. Prior assessments? They concluded Russia had "neither the intent nor capability" to sway the election. A December 5 briefing to Congress made no mention of Putin favoring Trump. Even a Presidential Daily Brief on December 8 stated no actors impacted vote counts – but it was yanked hours before publication under "new guidance." This was no accident. It was a calculated move by Obama and his cronies to manufacture intelligence and launch a "years-long coup" against incoming President Trump.

The Liars in Chief: Brennan, Clapper, Comey, and the Media Mouthpieces

Gabbard named names – and we applaud her for it. Brennan lied about the dossier's role because he knew it was "discredited" and "politically motivated." Clapper, as DNI, oversaw the ICA and later bragged about briefing Trump on it, even claiming Russians "influenced the outcome." Comey? Right there in the mix, agreeing with the CIA's bogus assessment. These deep state operatives, along with Hillary Clinton and their media allies, repeated the lie as fact. As Gabbard put it: "They knowingly lied... to undermine and usurp the will of the American people."

The Bigger Picture: Defending Our Republic

Patriots, this report isn't just history – it's a warning. The implications reach into the integrity of our elections, the abuse of intelligence agencies, and the ongoing battle against the swamp. Obama's actions set the stage for the Mueller probe, the impeachments, and the relentless attacks on Trump. But now, with leaders like Gabbard at the helm, the truth is emerging.

White House X post, shared at 2:22pm ET, on July 23, 2025.

At GEORGE NEWS, we've dedicated over a decade to investigative journalism that the elites fear. This presser validates our mission: Expose the corruption, empower the people. Share this far and wide – the fake news won't.

Stay vigilant. The fight for America continues.

