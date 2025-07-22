Folks, buckle up because history isn't just repeating itself—it's roaring back with a vengeance, and this time, it's got cryptocurrency written all over it.

Back in 1884, an Ohio farmer named Samuel Benner penned a little gem called Benner's Prophecies: Future Ups and Downs in Prices. This wasn't some crystal-ball nonsense; it was a no-frills, cast-iron analysis of market cycles based on decades of real-world data from pig-iron, hogs, corn, and more. Benner, drawing from the unchangeable laws of nature and what he called "God's laws" in supply and demand, nailed predictions that stunned the markets of his day. And guess what? His cycles are aligning perfectly with the crypto world right now, pointing to an epic bull run in 2025 and 2026. Add in President Trump's recent signing of the 'One Big Beautiful Bill' and the 'Genius Act,' and we're not just talking gains—we're talking generational wealth for those who see the signs. Let me take you on a quick ride through Benner's wisdom, straight from the pages of his book (which I've been poring over like it's the roadmap to El Dorado).

Benner wasn't a Wall Street suit; he was a hardworking American farmer who observed that prices don't swing randomly—they follow cycles. He broke it down like this: "Ups and downs" in yearly averages repeat in predictable patterns, driven by natural extremes. He wrote of his, "Cast Iron Rule". One extreme invariably follows another, just like the seasons or the tides. High prices crash to lows, then surge back up in rhythmic waves—5-6 years for hogs, longer for iron. He even charted panics and booms, predicting depressions in 1876-77 and revulsions in 1891, all based on historical data and a faith in providential order. Fast-forward to today, July 21, 2025.

Crypto markets? They're commodities on steroids—volatile, global, and tied to the same eternal cycles Benner described. We've seen the brutal "downs" of the past few years: the 2022 crash echoing Benner's warnings of overproduction and scarcity flips. But Benner's charts scream up now. His patterns for agricultural and industrial goods show that after a low-point cycle (like our recent bear market), prices rocket in 3-5 year bursts.

Applying his methodology to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the altcoin ecosystem? We're staring at a mirror image.

The halvings, adoption waves, and regulatory shifts align with Benner's "ups" starting post-2024, peaking through 2026. It's not magic; it's math, history, and that divine rhythm Benner trusted. And here's where it gets really exciting: President Trump just supercharged this cycle by signing the 'Big Beautiful Bill' and the 'Genius Bill' into law. You know the ones—the groundbreaking legislation that finally gives crypto the regulatory clarity it deserves.

The 'Big Beautiful Bill' (Trump's word’s are pure poetry!) slashes red tape on digital assets, treating them like the innovative powerhouse they are, not some shady side hustle. No more SEC overreach stifling innovation; instead, we're getting tax incentives for holders, streamlined exchanges, and protections against foreign manipulation.

President Donald Trump signs S.1852, The GENIUS Act, Friday, July 18, 2025, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

Then there's the 'Genius Act', a stroke of brilliance that integrates blockchain into federal infrastructure, from voting systems to supply chains, while pumping billions into U.S.-based mining and DeFi projects.

Trump called it "the smartest move for America's future," and he's spot on. These bills aren't just policy; they're rocket fuel for a bull run, ensuring America leads the crypto revolution. Think about it: Benner predicted highs in 1879-1881 after the lows of '77, despite economic headwinds like specie resumption. Today, with inflation tamed, global adoption exploding, and Trump's pro-growth agenda in full swing, we're set for something similar—but bigger.

Bitcoin could smash $200K by mid-2026; Ethereum? PulseChain? Layer-2 scaling will make them unstoppable. Altcoins in AI, green energy, and Web3? They'll ride the wave, creating millionaires out of everyday patriots who invest smartly.

Benner's book even nods to "providence" guiding these cycles—feels like divine intervention with Trump back at the helm, doesn't it?But here's the thought-provoking part: Are we learning from history, or doomed to miss the boat?

Benner warned that ignoring cycles leads to "bankruptcy and ruin," while riding them "leads on to fortune." Crypto isn't gambling; it's understanding the ebb and flow, just like Benner's farmers timing their harvests. With Trump's bills removing barriers, this isn't a bubble—it's a boom built on solid American ingenuity.

What if this cycle isn't just about money, but reclaiming financial freedom from big banks and globalists?

Imagine a world where your wallet is sovereign, your investments thrive, and America's economy soars. Friends, the future's bright—blindingly bright in fact! If Benner's prophecies held true for corn and iron in the 1800s, they're a blueprint for crypto gold in 2025-2026.

Grab his book (it's digitized and free online—thank you, Internet Archive!), study those cycles, and position yourself. Trump's 'One Big Beautiful' and 'Genius' moves have set the stage; now it's your turn to act.

President Donald Trump attends an event promoting his Administration’s “One, Big Beautiful Bill Act”, Thursday, June 26, 2025, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Molly Riley)

July 21, 2025

