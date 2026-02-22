GEORGE NEWS

GEORGE NEWS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deenie Burns's avatar
Deenie Burns
7d

Good points! One key you hit upon was if your DNA matches... many of the so-called Jews in Israel are not from that area of the world at all... they are Kazars from Eurasia. Second, Lord Balfour had no business "giving" that land to the Rothschilds. Third, the Israelis have committed genocide against the Palestinians. All a bad deal that needs to be rectified ASAP.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 ©GeorgeNewsOrg | George News LLC, Delaware · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture